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Salzgitter to acquire HKM, cut around 2,000 jobs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Salzgitter to acquire HKM, cut around 2,000 jobs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Salzgitter to Acquire HKM and Cut 2,000 Jobs Amid Steel Industry Shift

Salzgitter's Acquisition of HKM and Workforce Reduction Plans

Overview of the Acquisition

July 9 (Reuters) - Salzgitter is set to wholly acquire joint venture HKM from former co-owners thyssenkrupp Steel and Vallourec and intends to cut around 2,000 jobs, the steel producer said on Thursday.

Details of Workforce Reduction

The German company intends to reduce HKM's workforce to roughly 1,000 positions from around 3,000.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan)

Key Takeaways

  • Salzgitter AG will acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel’s HKM stake effective June 1, 2026, gaining full control of the Duisburg steel joint venture. (salzgitter-ag.com)
  • HKM’s workforce will be reduced by approximately 2,000 positions—from roughly 3,000 to about 1,000—as Salzgitter restructures operations. (zeit.de)
  • Production at HKM will shift to more sustainable ‘green steel’ using electric arc furnaces, supported by nearly €200 million in public subsidies, with slab deliveries to Thyssenkrupp tapering off by end‑2028. (zeit.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring HKM?
Salzgitter is set to wholly acquire joint venture HKM from thyssenkrupp Steel and Vallourec.
How many job cuts are planned by Salzgitter?
Salzgitter plans to cut around 2,000 jobs as part of the HKM acquisition.
Who were the former co-owners of HKM?
The former co-owners of HKM were thyssenkrupp Steel and Vallourec.
What will be HKM's new workforce size after the cuts?
HKM's workforce will be reduced to roughly 1,000 positions from about 3,000.

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