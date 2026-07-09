Salzgitter to Acquire HKM and Cut 2,000 Jobs Amid Steel Industry Shift
Salzgitter's Acquisition of HKM and Workforce Reduction Plans
Overview of the Acquisition
July 9 (Reuters) - Salzgitter is set to wholly acquire joint venture HKM from former co-owners thyssenkrupp Steel and Vallourec and intends to cut around 2,000 jobs, the steel producer said on Thursday.
Details of Workforce Reduction
The German company intends to reduce HKM's workforce to roughly 1,000 positions from around 3,000.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan)