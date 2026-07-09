Commerzbank Workers Strongly Oppose UniCredit Takeover Efforts in Germany
Commerzbank Workers Council Rejects UniCredit's Acquisition Attempts
FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's workers council on Thursday rebuffed UniCredit's advances, maintaining their resistance to a tie-up as the Italian bank nears control of the German competitor.
Employee Sentiment Towards UniCredit
Official Statement from Workers Council
"One thing remains constant and transparent: Our position, that we neither want nor need UniCredit," a message circulated to employees said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)