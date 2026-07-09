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Commerzbank workers say we don't want or need UniCredit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Commerzbank workers say we don't want or need UniCredit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers German Banks Italian Banks

Commerzbank Workers Strongly Oppose UniCredit Takeover Efforts in Germany

Commerzbank Workers Council Rejects UniCredit's Acquisition Attempts

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's workers council on Thursday rebuffed UniCredit's advances, maintaining their resistance to a tie-up as the Italian bank nears control of the German competitor.

Employee Sentiment Towards UniCredit

Official Statement from Workers Council

"One thing remains constant and transparent: Our position, that we neither want nor need UniCredit," a message circulated to employees said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit now holds close to 47.6–48% of Commerzbank’s shares, nearing effective control, but still falls short of a majority despite its aggressive bid (live.euronext.com).
  • Commerzbank’s workers, management, and the German government all oppose the deal—citing low valuation, risk to jobs, and threats to the bank’s independence (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Past overtures have triggered protests, legal challenges, and strategic countermoves by Commerzbank (like job cuts and sharpened strategy) to remain independent (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the stance of Commerzbank's workers council on a UniCredit takeover?
Commerzbank's workers council opposes the takeover, stating they do not want or need UniCredit.
Who is seeking control of Commerzbank?
The Italian bank UniCredit is seeking control of German competitor Commerzbank.
How did Commerzbank communicate its opposition to staff?
A message circulated to employees reiterated that the workers do not want or need UniCredit.
Where is Commerzbank headquartered?
Commerzbank is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.
Who reported and edited this article?
The article was reported by Tom Sims and edited by Miranda Murray.

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