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EU imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyres - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyres

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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EU Imposes Tariffs on Chinese Car, Truck and Bus Tyres After Investigation

European Commission Announces Anti-Dumping Duties

Background of the Investigation

July 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had imposed anti-dumping duties on the import of tyres for cars and lighter trucks and buses from China.

Details of the Tariffs

The duties, which followed an investigation launched in November last year, vary from 4.3% to 45.3%.

Impact on EU Industry

"Imports of passenger car and light lorry tyres from China were entering the EU at dumped prices. This is causing injury to the EU's tyre industry, which employs over 80,000 people across 14 EU countries," the Commission said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • EU confirmed tyre imports from China were sold at dumped prices, injuring the EU tyre sector employing over 80,000 people across 14 countries.
  • Definitive duties ranging from 4.3% (e.g., Hankook) to up to 45.3% (e.g., Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group) were enacted following the Commission’s ruling.
  • Measures took effect in early July 2026 under Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1540, valid for five years and targeting specific CN codes for passenger and light commercial vehicle tyres.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyres?
The EU imposed duties due to Chinese tyre imports entering the market at dumped prices, causing injury to the EU tyre industry.
What products are affected by the new EU duties?
The duties affect tyres for cars, lighter trucks, and buses imported from China.
How much are the anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyres?
The new duties on Chinese tyres range from 4.3% to 45.3%.
How many people are employed in the EU's tyre industry?
The EU's tyre industry employs over 80,000 people across 14 EU countries.
When did the EU begin investigating Chinese tyre imports?
The investigation into Chinese tyre imports was launched in November last year.

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