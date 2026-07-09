EU Imposes Tariffs on Chinese Car, Truck and Bus Tyres After Investigation
European Commission Announces Anti-Dumping Duties
Background of the Investigation
July 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had imposed anti-dumping duties on the import of tyres for cars and lighter trucks and buses from China.
Details of the Tariffs
The duties, which followed an investigation launched in November last year, vary from 4.3% to 45.3%.
Impact on EU Industry
"Imports of passenger car and light lorry tyres from China were entering the EU at dumped prices. This is causing injury to the EU's tyre industry, which employs over 80,000 people across 14 EU countries," the Commission said.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey)