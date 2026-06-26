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Ukraine hits Russian chemical plant again, reports say, in heavy overnight drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics War Ukraine

Ukraine Strikes Russian Azot Chemical Plant in Major Overnight Drone Assault

Overview of the Drone Attack on Azot Chemical Plant

June 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine struck a chemical plant in Russia's Tula region for the second time in two weeks as part of a massive wave of overnight drone attacks, according to Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels.

Details of the Attack

Regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said an industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, 200 km (125 miles) south of Moscow, had been damaged.

Identification of the Target

Multiple news reports named it as the Azot plant, which has been described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as critical to Russia's production of explosives.

Significance of the Azot Plant

Azot, which describes itself as Russia's largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers, was previously hit on June 14, according to Zelenskiy.

Ukraine's Drone Strike Strategy

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes deep inside Russia this year as part of a strategy to inflict economic pain and undermine Moscow's ability to sustain the war. Its targets have included oil refineries, terminals and ports as well as industrial facilities.

Repeated Attacks and Their Impact

In some cases it has launched repeat attacks on the same site within a space of a few days or weeks, disrupting efforts to repair damage and restart operations.

Aftermath and Russian Response

Milyayev, the governor, said electricity lines in the Tula region were also damaged and one woman was injured.

Scale of the Drone Assault

State news agency TASS said the quantity of drones fired by Ukraine was the highest this year. The Russian Defence Ministry said 660 were destroyed over 12 Russian regions and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo and Mark Trevelyan in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine targeted the Azot chemical plant near Moscow—a critical explosives precursor facility—for a second strike in under two weeks, deepening disruption to Russia’s defense-industrial base (kyivpost.com)
  • Russia reported interception of 660 Ukrainian drones across 12 regions plus Crimea, calling it the largest such barrage of the year (apnews.com)
  • The attack damaged electricity lines and injured one civilian in Tula region, further intensifying Kyiv’s strategic campaign of long‑range drone ‘economic pain’ strikes on Russian industrial and energy infrastructure (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What facility did Ukraine target in the Tula region?
Ukraine targeted an industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, identified as the Azot chemical plant.
Why is the Azot plant significant in the conflict?
The Azot plant is critical to Russia's production of explosives and is Russia's largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers.
How often has the Azot plant been attacked recently?
The Azot plant was hit for the second time in two weeks, previously on June 14.
What broader strategy is Ukraine pursuing with drone attacks?
Ukraine is intensifying drone strikes deep inside Russia to inflict economic pain and disrupt Moscow's war efforts.
How extensive was this drone attack?
The Russian Defence Ministry reported destroying 660 drones over 12 regions and Crimea, the highest this year.

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