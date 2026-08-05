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Ahold Delhaize reports second quarter core profit beat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ahold Delhaize reports second quarter core profit beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Ahold Delhaize’s Q2 Core Profit Exceeds Analyst Expectations with Strong Cost Controls

Q2 Financial Performance and Market Overview

Core Profit Surpasses Expectations

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize reported second-quarter core profit above market expectations on Wednesday, citing strong cost management and a larger market share in its main markets.

Performance in Key Markets

Operations in the Netherlands and Belgium

The Dutch group, which runs the Albert Heijn and Delhaize chains in the Netherlands and Belgium, said its underlying operating income fell 0.3% at constant exchange rates to €906 million ($1.05 billion), beating the €885 million expected by analysts polled by Ahold.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying operating income slightly declined 0.3 % year‑on‑year at constant exchange rates to €906 million, but surpassed analyst expectations of €885 million.
  • The company attributed the profit beat to disciplined cost management and increasing market share in its key regions.
  • Ahold Delhaize operates prominent brands like Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and Delhaize in Belgium, reinforcing its strong foothold in its main markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Ahold Delhaize's second quarter profit beat?
Strong cost management and a larger market share in its main markets helped Ahold Delhaize beat second quarter core profit expectations.
How much did Ahold Delhaize’s underlying operating income fall?
Ahold Delhaize’s underlying operating income fell by 0.3% at constant exchange rates to €906 million.
What was the analyst expectation for Ahold Delhaize's core profit?
Analysts expected a core profit of €885 million as polled by Ahold Delhaize.
Which chains does Ahold Delhaize operate?
Ahold Delhaize operates the Albert Heijn and Delhaize supermarket chains in the Netherlands and Belgium.

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