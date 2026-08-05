Ahold Delhaize’s Q2 Core Profit Exceeds Analyst Expectations with Strong Cost Controls
Q2 Financial Performance and Market Overview
Core Profit Surpasses Expectations
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize reported second-quarter core profit above market expectations on Wednesday, citing strong cost management and a larger market share in its main markets.
Performance in Key Markets
Operations in the Netherlands and Belgium
The Dutch group, which runs the Albert Heijn and Delhaize chains in the Netherlands and Belgium, said its underlying operating income fell 0.3% at constant exchange rates to €906 million ($1.05 billion), beating the €885 million expected by analysts polled by Ahold.
Currency Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8669 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)