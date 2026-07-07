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Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales

US Revocation of Iran Oil License Sparks Market Reaction and Geopolitical Tensions

By Nicole Jao

Oil Price Surge Following US Action

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled 3% higher on Tuesday and then extended gains post-settlement, after the U.S. revoked the general license that authorized the sale of Iranian crude oil. Reports of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz also revived fears of disruptions to tanker shipping.

Brent crude futures settled up $2.17, or 3.01%, to $74.16 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.89, also 2.76%, to $70.44 a barrel.

In post-settlement trade, the global benchmark climbed $1.87 to $76.03 and WTI jumped $1.76 to $72.2 at 3:26 p.m. ET (1926 GMT) after the U.S. revoked a general license that authorized the sale of Iranian oil. Both benchmarks were up more than 5% from the previous day's settlement prices.

Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

US Response to Iranian Actions

The U.S. warned that Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would be met with consequences after attacks on tankers in the strategic waterway, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Details of Recent Attacks

The U.S. move came after three tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas carrier that Qatar said was struck by an Iranian drone.

A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman. The cause was not immediately clear.

Expert Insights and Market Implications

Analysis from Industry Experts

"Obviously today is the next level of breakaway from the memorandum of understanding," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, adding it was unclear whether Iran's actions were aimed at exerting authority over the Strait of Hormuz or were primarily a show of strength during mourning ceremonies for the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In June, the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Long-term Impact on Oil Exports

Yawger said the U.S. decision to revoke the oil license was a signal that Iran had gone too far but added he did not expect the move to have a lasting impact on Tehran's ability to export crude or on the prospects for a broader agreement. "I don't think it's in either side's interest not to get a deal done," he said.

"This shows just how fragile the ceasefire actually is. Further attacks could sporadically appear in the coming months and this will further add to the volatility," said Ajay Parmar, director of energy and refining at ICIS. "Just one disagreeable message from one side could bring anger to the other, and remember if Iran merely threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz again, prices will spike considerably. As such, we firmly believe that volatility really is here to stay."

"Renewed tensions in the Middle East and concerns over the vessel attacks could drag lower oil exports from the Middle East," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Diplomatic Developments and Wider Impacts

US-Iran Negotiations

Talks to reach a final deal between Tehran and Washington will not take place if U.S. threats continue, Iran's foreign minister said on Tuesday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to "finish the job" unless a deal is done.

Global Shipping and Security Concerns

Investors are monitoring talks between the U.S. and Iran and their implications for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which prior to the beginning of the Iran war carried a fifth of the world’s daily supply of oil and LNG.

Other Regional Incidents

Also on Tuesday, Kyiv's military said Ukrainian drones struck eight tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" of aging vessels used to bypass sanctions that were delivering fuel to Crimea overnight.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York, Anushree Mukherjee and Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru and Emily Chow in Singapore; Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Jamie Freed, Barbara Lewis, Joe Bavier and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude settled up $2.17 (3.01%) at $74.16/bbl; WTI gained $1.89 (2.76%) to $70.44. Post-settlement, Brent climbed to $75.12 and WTI to $71.49. Both benchmarks are now over 4% higher since Monday’s close.
  • The U.S. revoked the general license permitting Iranian oil exports, tightening sanctions and removing a flow of hard currency for Tehran’s economy. This regulatory move put additional upside pressure on oil markets.
  • Attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz—including at least three tankers hit, among them a Qatari LNG carrier—revived fears of supply disruptions through the critical energy chokepoint, supporting the recent price spikes.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices surge on Tuesday?
Oil prices surged over 3% because the US revoked the general license for Iranian oil sales and due to reports of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.
What impact did the tanker attacks have on the oil market?
The attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of supply disruptions, further increasing oil price volatility.
Which oil benchmarks saw significant gains?
Both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) saw gains of over 3% after the news broke.
How did US-Iran tensions influence the oil market?
Renewed US-Iran tensions and threats to shipping routes increased market volatility and led to a sharp rise in oil prices.
What role does the Strait of Hormuz play in global oil supply?
Before the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz carried a fifth of the world’s daily oil and LNG supply, making disruptions here highly significant.

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