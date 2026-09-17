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Poland's LPP second-quarter profit jumps on robust store sales, cost control - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Poland's LPP second-quarter profit jumps on robust store sales, cost control

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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LPP Q2 Profit Soars 64% Fueled by Sinsay Store and Revenue Growth

Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion

Q2 Financial Highlights

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Poland's largest fashion retailer LPP reported a 64% rise in second-quarter net profit to 768 million zlotys ($202.50 million) on Thursday, driven by strong revenue growth across online and offline channels.

Its operating profit jumped 63% to 1.13 billion zlotys, above company's earlier estimates.

Brand Portfolio and Growth Drivers

LPP's brand portfolio includes its flagship label Reserved and discount-focused Sinsay, which has become central to its growth plan. The company has been pursuing international expansion through Sinsay while investing in technology, including AI.

Key Revenue and Expansion Metrics
  • Second-quarter revenue rose by 18.4%, driven by increase in physical store sales, with its core Sinsay brand accounting for the majority of the absolute growth
  • For 2026, LPP expects a gross margin of 56.5% to 57.0% and plans to lift selling space by 15%, focusing on roughly 750 new Sinsay stores
  • In 2027, the retailer expects revenue to reach 30 to 31 billion zlotys with a gross margin between 55.0% to 56.0%
  • The group plans selective market saturation, a Sinsay marketplace, and new geographies including Central Asia, alongside a continued mobile app rollout
  • The retailer cited favorable exchange rates, cost control, and new technology as support factors, while warning of geopolitical risks and weaker regional growth
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marta Maciag; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • LPP delivered impressive profitability in Q2 2026, with net profit reaching PLN 768 million (+64%) and operating profit PLN 1.13 billion (+63%), outperforming its own forecasts.
  • Revenue climbed ~18.5% in constant currency, led by a ~19% surge in offline sales and ~16% in online channels; Sinsay remains the primary driver, accounting for most absolute growth (financialfilings.com).
  • Expansion continues unabated: LPP opened around 230 new stores in Q2 (212 under Sinsay), increasing total retail space to ~3.24 million m² (Sinsay ~2.13 million m²), while rolling out a Sinsay marketplace and advancing AI‑driven tech investments (financialfilings.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was LPP's second-quarter net profit in 2024?
LPP's second-quarter net profit rose by 64% to 768 million zlotys ($202.5 million).
Which brand contributed most to LPP’s store sales growth?
Sinsay, LPP's discount-focused brand, contributed most to the absolute growth in physical store sales.
What are LPP’s revenue and margin targets for 2026 and 2027?
LPP aims for a 2026 gross margin of 56.5-57%, and targets 30-31 billion zlotys in revenue and a gross margin of 55-56% in 2027.
What expansion plans does LPP have for Sinsay stores?
LPP plans to increase selling space by 15% by opening around 750 new Sinsay stores and entering new geographies including Central Asia.
What are the key factors supporting LPP's profit growth?
Key factors include favorable exchange rates, cost control, investments in technology, and increased physical and online sales.

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