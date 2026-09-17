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EU exec to push for EU bonds to be included in indexes to boost euro role - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU exec to push for EU bonds to be included in indexes to boost euro role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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EU Seeks Inclusion of Bonds in Global Indexes to Strengthen Euro Role

European Commission's Push for EU Bonds in International Indexes

Current Status of EU Bonds in Global Markets

DUBLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission will push for bonds issued by the European Union to be included in international bonds indexes to boost the use of the euro in global transactions and as a reserve currency, the EU's economic commissioner said.

Speaking to an economic seminar before a meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers, Valdis Dombrovskis said up to now, EU bonds were not regarded as sovereign by markets and therefore were not included in sovereign bond indexes.

Impact of Exclusion from Sovereign Bond Indexes

"This negatively affects the demand for these bonds, and their usability as a liquid and safe asset for investors. It is time to revisit this issue," Dombrovskis said.

Market Size and Comparison

He said there was now €800 billion ($918.64 billion) of EU bonds outstanding which made the EU bond market the second-largest market for triple-A-rated debt in Europe, and the third globally.

This is still tiny compared with the $32 trillion of the U.S. Treasuries market. The biggest triple A rated issuer in Europe is Germany with around €2.5 trillion outstanding.

Future Issuance and Market Liquidity

More EU bonds would be issued in the years to come, Dombrovskis said, also as part of the next EU long-term budget, so the liquidity of the market would grow. Dombrovskis said secondary market liquidity in EU bonds was now similar to that of the large sovereign issuers in the EU.

EU Bonds as Sovereign Equivalents

Collateral and Central Bank Operations

He noted EU bonds could be used as collateral equivalent to sovereign bonds with clearing houses and for ECB re-financing operations and the EU had many characteristics of a sovereign: a budget, access to its own resources, power to legislate, implement and enforce laws, and a common currency for the euro area, supported by an independent central bank.

Engagement with Index Providers

"So, we will engage with index providers and the financial industry to support the inclusion of EU bonds in sovereign indexes and contribute to creating a more efficient EU bond market," Dombrovskis said.

Reinforcing the Global Role of the Euro

"This is only one example of how we can and should – through a series of concrete steps – reinforce the global role of the euro," he said.

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Inclusion in sovereign bond indexes would boost EU bond liquidity and investor demand.
  • EU bonds now total around €800 bn, making them the second-largest triple‑A‑rated sovereign bond market in Europe, but still far smaller than U.S. Treasuries.
  • EU bonds exhibit many sovereign‑like qualities—budget, enforcement powers, independent central bank backing—justifying index inclusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the EU want its bonds included in international indexes?
The EU aims to increase demand and enhance the euro's role in global transactions and as a reserve currency by including EU bonds in sovereign bond indexes.
How large is the current EU bond market compared to others?
The EU bond market has €800 billion outstanding, making it the second-largest triple-A-rated market in Europe and third globally.
What are the benefits of including EU bonds in sovereign bond indexes?
Inclusion would boost liquidity, demand, and usability as a liquid and safe asset for investors.
What steps is the EU taking to support inclusion in indexes?
The EU will engage with index providers and the financial industry to advocate for inclusion of its bonds in sovereign indexes.
How does the secondary market liquidity of EU bonds compare to other large issuers?
Secondary market liquidity for EU bonds is now similar to that of the large sovereign issuers in the EU.

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