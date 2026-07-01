UK Increases Teacher Pay Above Inflation With Major Boost From 2024

Government Announces Significant Teacher Pay Rises and Funding Measures

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British teachers will receive pay increases that should outpace inflation over the coming two years, with the first rise coming in September, the government said on Wednesday.

Details of the Teacher Pay Increases

Teachers' pay will increase by 3.5% from September, and by 3% from September 2027, representing a cumulative 17% rise since the country's Labour government took power in 2024.

Pay Rises Compared to Inflation

• The increases are above the most recent rate of inflation which stood at 2.8% in May. Last month the Bank of England said inflation could be under the 3% mark in September

Funding Allocations for Schools

• Britain will provide £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) to schools over two years to support pay rises, with schools expected to provide the first 1% of each pay award

Support for Further Education Providers

• Additional £485 million to be given to colleges and other further education providers over next two years to use towards recruiting and retaining staff, and courses

Executive Pay Restrictions

• Curbs will be placed on academy trust executive pay

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7553 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Andy Bruce)