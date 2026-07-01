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CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal

Major Acquisition Expands CMA CGM’s Logistics Presence

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire FedEx's third-party logistics business for an enterprise value of $1.4 billion, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand its presence in the logistics sector and in the United States.

Deal Details and Strategic Expansion

The deal is expected to close later this year and will mean CMA CGM, through its CEVA Logistics subsidiary, will have around 150 warehouses and 20,000 employees in contract logistics in North America.

Partnerships and Collaboration Plans

Following the acquisition, the companies also plan to develop partnerships under which CMA CGM will be the preferred ocean carrier for FedEx and they will collaborate on air cargo, CMA CGM said in a statement.

Investment and Diversification Strategy

CMA CGM last year announced plans to invest $20 billion in the United States over four years, winning plaudits from President Donald Trump who has made reviving the U.S. shipping sector a policy priority.

CMA CGM has also pursued diversification into logistics, port terminals and non-transport activities to offset volatility in ocean shipping.

FedEx’s Strategic Refocus

FedEx, in a bid to focus on its delivery business, spun off its trucking unit, FedEx Freight FDXF.N, earlier this month.

Background and Reporting

CMA CGM's acquisition of the third-party logistics business, known as FedEx Supply Chain, was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz;Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • CMA CGM diversifies beyond ocean shipping into steady, fee‑based contract logistics by adding FedEx Supply Chain to its portfolio (finimize.com).
  • The all‑cash $1.4 billion deal enhances CMA CGM’s U.S. operations amid its broader $20 billion investment push into U.S. maritime, ports and logistics infrastructure (maritime-executive.com).
  • FedEx uses the proceeds to focus on core air and ground services, improving financial flexibility while gaining CMA CGM as a preferred ocean‑carrier and air‑cargo collaborator (intellectia.ai)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is CMA CGM acquiring?
CMA CGM is acquiring FedEx's third-party logistics business.
How much is the CMA CGM and FedEx logistics deal worth?
The deal is valued at $1.4 billion.
Why is CMA CGM acquiring FedEx's logistics arm?
CMA CGM is expanding its presence in the logistics sector and the United States.
Will CMA CGM and FedEx cooperate beyond the acquisition?
Yes, they plan partnerships, with CMA CGM as the preferred ocean carrier for FedEx and collaboration on air cargo.

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