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USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Rare Earth Elements

USA Rare Earth Secures Stake in France’s Carester to Expand Rare Earth Processing

USA Rare Earth's Strategic Investment in Carester

By Eric Onstad

Deal Finalization and Expansion Plans

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - USA Rare Earth finalised a deal on Thursday to buy a minority stake in France's Carester that will provide funds for expansion of a processing plant due to open later this year.

Global Race for Rare Earth Independence

The move is part of a scramble by the U.S. and Europe to build their own rare earths and magnet output to cut dependence on China, which controls about 90% of global processed output of the minerals vital for the energy transition, electronics and defence.

CEO Statement on Integration

"Integrating Carester’s capabilities into our global platform brings additional advanced processing optionality into our integrated value chain," USA Rare Earth's CEO Barbara Humpton said.

Investment Details and Financial Commitments

USA Rare Earth said it and French private equity fund InfraVia signed definitive agreements to each buy 13.6% stakes in privately-held Carester, without saying how much they were paying.

In April, the company said it had agreed to pay €40 million ($45.57 million) for a stake in Carester and in June said it would make additional investments in France that could exceed €175 million.

Carester’s Facility and Market Impact

Magnet Recycling and Separation Facility

Carester is building a magnet recycling and heavy rare earth separation facility in Lacq, France, scheduled for commissioning in late 2026.

Importance of Heavy Rare Earths

Heavy rare earths are necessary for magnets but may be difficult to source amid expected shortages, according to analysts.

Strategic Benefits for Both Companies

The Carester deal will allow USA Rare Earth to buy oxide output from the French plant, while Carester will get access to material from the Serra Verde mine in Brazil, which the U.S. company agreed to buy for $2.8 billion in April.

Expansion of USA Rare Earth’s Manufacturing Capabilities

USA Rare Earth, which agreed to a $1.6 billion debt-and-equity funding package with the U.S. government in January, has a magnet manufacturing plant in Stillwater, Oklahoma, which is expected to launch later this year.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • USA Rare Earth and InfraVia each secured approximately 12.5 % equity in Carester, enhancing strategic midstream capabilities in France (including oxide offtake and IP access). (sec.gov)
  • Caremag, Carester’s processing facility in Lacq, has €216 million backing (Japanese and French government) and is expected to produce heavy rare‑earth oxides by late 2026. (carester.fr)
  • The deal complements USA Rare Earth’s integration strategy—tie‑up with France’s processing hub connects to its Round Top mine (Texas), Serra Verde buyout (Brazil), and LCM Europe metal/alloy plant—building a true mine‑to‑magnet Western alternative to Chinese dominance. (investors.usare.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of USA Rare Earth acquiring a stake in Carester?
USA Rare Earth's acquisition aims to expand rare earth processing capabilities and reduce dependence on China for critical minerals.
How much is USA Rare Earth investing in Carester?
In April, USA Rare Earth agreed to invest €40 million in Carester, with future investment in France potentially exceeding €175 million.
What will the partnership between USA Rare Earth and Carester enable?
The partnership allows USA Rare Earth to purchase oxide output from Carester’s French processing plant, and Carester gains access to material from the Serra Verde mine in Brazil.
When will the new Carester facility in France begin operations?
Carester’s magnet recycling and rare earth separation facility in Lacq, France, is scheduled for commissioning in late 2026.
Why are rare earths important to the US and Europe?
Rare earths are vital for energy transition, electronics, and defense industries, prompting efforts to secure supply chains outside China.

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