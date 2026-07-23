BNP Paribas CEO Outlines Path to 50% Cost-Income Ratio via Efficiency Steps
BNP Paribas Targets Improved Efficiency and Cost-Income Ratio
CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe's Vision for Cost Reduction
PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas sees a path toward a cost-income ratio of around 50% over time as it steps up efficiency measures, Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said on Thursday.
Key Strategies for Achieving Efficiency
The French lender expects its cost-income ratio improvement to accelerate to around two percentage points a year from 2027 onwards, driven by a broader cost-cutting programme, increased use of artificial intelligence and simplified organisation.
Future Outlook and Analyst Briefing
BNP Paribas expects its cost-income ratio to fall below 56% by 2028, with further improvements thereafter, Bonnafe told analysts after the publication of the bank's second-quarter results.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Ingrid Melander)