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Son of EssilorLuxottica founder calls for new strategy for eyewear group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Son of EssilorLuxottica founder calls for new strategy for eyewear group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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EssilorLuxottica Founder’s Son Urges Fresh Strategy After Steep Stock Drop

Calls for Strategic Change Amid Market Challenges

Background and Recent Developments

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica needs a new strategy after losing more than half of its stock market value in recent months, the son of its late founder said on Sunday.

Leadership Changes and Internal Tensions

• Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio last month stepped down from management roles at the group, whose brands include Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vogue Eyewear, after reported tensions with CEO Francesco Milleri, but remains an investor in the group through family holding company Delfin.

Hopes for a New Chapter

• Speaking on the sidelines of the annual TEHA Ambrosetti conference ⁠on the shores of Lake Como, Del Vecchio said he was hoping for "a new chapter" for the group.

Delfin’s Investments and Influence

Stake in EssilorLuxottica and Financial Sector Interests

• Delfin has a 32.4% stake in EssilorLuxottica and also owns stakes in several financial groups in Italy, including 17.5% of Monte dei Paschi, which is the target of a takeover bid by Intesa Sanpaolo.

Focus on EssilorLuxottica’s Legacy

Concerns Over Market Value and Strategic Direction

• Del Vecchio said there was too much focus on his relations with Milleri, who also chairs Delfin, and the current consolidation wave in the Italian banking sector.

• "Banks are a financial investment. The industrial investment that must be protected is EssilorLuxottica," Del Vecchio said. "EssilorLuxottica is Delfin's legacy, our father's true investment and enduring legacy, yet it has lost 50% of its market value."

Governance and Transparency Issues

Criticism of Board and Decision-Making

• Del Vecchio also said that no one had yet asked Delfin's investors what to do with the stake in Monte dei Paschi and criticised the board of the holding company for alleged opaqueness.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio resigned from operational roles (Ray‑Ban chair and chief strategy officer) on August 31 to advocate for a new, long‑term strategy focused on EssilorLuxottica’s industrial strength (live.euronext.com)
  • He highlighted that EssilorLuxottica, holding Delfin’s legacy and the family’s true investment, has shed roughly 50 % in market value recently (monetaweb.it)
  • Del Vecchio criticized focus on banking consolidation (e.g. Monte dei Paschi stake) and demanded more transparency from Delfin’s board, pressing for shareholder‑driven strategy and governance reform (monetaweb.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is EssilorLuxottica being called to adopt a new strategy?
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio called for a new strategy after EssilorLuxottica lost more than half its stock market value in recent months.
Who is Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and what is his involvement with EssilorLuxottica?
He is the son of EssilorLuxottica's late founder and remains an investor through the Delfin holding company despite stepping down from management roles.
How much of EssilorLuxottica does Delfin own?
Delfin holds a 32.4% stake in EssilorLuxottica.
What other financial interests does Delfin have?
Delfin also owns stakes in several Italian financial groups, including a 17.5% stake in Monte dei Paschi.
What criticisms did Leonardo Del Vecchio make about Delfin’s board?
He criticized the board for alleged opaqueness and said investors had not been asked about the stake in Monte dei Paschi.

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