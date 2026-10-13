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Finance

UK pub group Marston's upbeat on annual profit as sports-led pivot pays off

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Marston's Raises Profit Outlook as Sports-Pub Strategy Drives Growth

Marston's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Profit Forecast and Earnings Growth

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's on Tuesday forecast full-year underlying pre-tax profit above the top end of market expectations, boosted by sports-pub format and tight cost control that helped the company triple its earnings over a three-year period. 

Market Environment and Consumer Trends

• A heat wave and a packed sporting calendar with events like the FIFA World Cup helped boost customer spending, providing some relief to a hospitality sector grappling with higher costs and cautious consumers

Share Performance

• Shares of the company were up 10.4% in early trading

Growth Drivers and Expansion Plans

Sports Pub Format Expansion

• Marston's said its Grandstand sports pub format remains a strong growth driver, adding that it plans to increase conversions to at least 100 pubs in 2027 from 60 this year

Shareholder Returns Programme

• The pub operator also plans to announce a shareholder returns programme in November, likely through share buybacks

Sales Performance Overview

• Like-for-like sales were broadly flat in the fourth quarter, but fell 1.2% for the 52-week period to September 26

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • The Grandstand sports‑pub format is a major growth engine—converted sites deliver around 20–30% like‑for‑like sales uplift and improved guest frequency and spend. (morningadvertiser.co.uk)
  • Management remains disciplined on capital deployment; average conversion capex is ~£260k per pub with returns exceeding 30–35%. A further ~100 conversions are planned for 2027. (financialfilings.com)
  • Marston’s is expected to launch a shareholder return programme—likely via share buybacks—in November while benefiting from strong summer trading including the World Cup and favourable weather. (stockanalysis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have sporting events impacted Marston's performance?
A packed sporting calendar, including the FIFA World Cup, led to higher customer spending, positively impacting Marston's results.
What are Marston's plans for its sports-pub format?
Marston's plans to grow its Grandstand sports pub format, aiming for 100 conversions by 2027 from 60 this year.
Will Marston's provide shareholder returns?
Marston's plans to announce a shareholder returns programme, likely through share buybacks, in November.
How did Marston's like-for-like sales perform?
Like-for-like sales remained broadly flat in the fourth quarter but were down 1.2% for the full 52-week period.

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