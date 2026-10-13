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Finance

Daily Mirror publisher Reach hit by Google traffic slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Reach Publisher Hit by Google Traffic Slump and Weak Digital Revenue in Q3

Reach Faces Challenges from Digital Revenue Decline and Industry Disruption

Digital Revenue and Audience Traffic Pressures

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Daily Mirror publisher Reach said on Tuesday digital revenue remained under pressure in the third quarter, and that it remained cautious about the segment's full-year outlook as industry-wide disruption weighed on audience traffic from Google.

Impact of AI and Search Engine Changes

• News publishers are navigating falling print readership and weaker referral traffic from platforms such as Google amid the rise of AI chatbots.

• Google's AI Overviews, which answer queries directly in search results, have drawn complaints from publishers over falling traffic and advertising revenue.

Financial Performance and Market Reaction

• Reach's revenue fell 14.1% in the quarter, with digital revenue down more than 20% .

• Shares of the company fell as much as 4.3% to 44 pence in early trade, before paring losses and trading largely flat as of 0717 GMT.

Company Response and Strategic Moves

• The company said print advertising was supported by the FIFA World Cup, and off-platform revenues benefited from AI licensing agreements.

• It is restructuring its business, including closing print sites, as it looks to reduce costs and offset pressure from declining print sales and weaker digital traffic.

• Reach said it remains on track to deliver full-year results in line with market expectations. ($1 = 0.7561 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Reach’s Q3 digital revenue plunged over 20%, contributing to a total revenue drop of 14.1%, driven by collapsing Google‑referral traffic due to AI Overviews and AI‑Mode features.
  • Industry‑wide AI disruption: publishers globally report 30–50% declines in search referral traffic, with Google AI Overviews triggering up to ~42% drop in clicks, and click‑through rates halving on AI summary results.
  • Reach is cutting print sites (Saltire, Watford), expanding AI‑related licensing (e.g. Amazon AWS), digital subscriptions, and video to diversify revenue, while print ads got a boost from the FIFA World Cup.
  • Despite restructuring and cost cuts (including hundreds of editorial job reductions), Reach maintains full‑year outlook aligned with market expectations.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Reach experience a slump in Google traffic?
Reach faced a Google traffic slump due to industry-wide disruption and changes like Google's AI Overviews, which directly answer user queries, reducing referral visits.
How much did Reach's digital revenue fall in the third quarter?
Reach reported its digital revenue fell by more than 20% during the third quarter.
What measures is Reach taking to counter revenue pressure?
Reach is restructuring, closing print sites, and benefiting from AI licensing agreements to reduce costs and offset weaker digital traffic.
How did Reach's share price react to the news?
Shares of Reach fell as much as 4.3% after the news before paring losses and trading flat by 0717 GMT.
Did any factors help offset falling advertising revenue?
Print advertising was supported by the FIFA World Cup, and off-platform revenues benefited from AI licensing agreements.

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