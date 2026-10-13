GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-'Brutal session' for chip stocks shows AI trade is turning - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-'Brutal session' for chip stocks shows AI trade is turning

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets technology Investing

Global AI Chip Stocks Face Brutal Selloff as Investors React to Rate Hikes

AI Stock Market Turmoil and Investor Sentiment

By Tom Westbrook

Shifting Market Mood and Rising Concerns

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A selloff in AI supplier shares on Tuesday is the strongest sign to date that the mood on the trade of the decade is shifting, with worries rising interest rates could scupper a spending spree bigger than America's historic railroad boom.

Nearly four years since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, cash has streamed into semiconductor companies, data centre owners, cable companies and anyone reaping revenues from an unprecedented race to build computing infrastructure.

Cracks in those bets, which began in June are now widening across markets, with a data centre IPO collapsing last week in Australia and credit investors becoming picky on AI debt.

Regional Impact: Asia's AI Chipmakers Hit Hard

In Asia, selling of Korean chipmaker shares extended into a fifth straight day on Tuesday, accelerating sharply, with the KOSPI index falling more than 6% while in Tokyo memory-maker Kioxia, down 13%, led AI-related losses.

The falls are the heaviest since the same sort of stocks collapsed at the end of July. The KOSPI is on its longest losing streak for more than two years, down a quarter from July highs, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market has lost more than a third from July peaks.

Expert Insights on Market Volatility

"The most important development has been not just bond yields going up, but the volatility for bonds ... and that's starting to work its way out through asset pricing across the board," said Damien Boey, portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney.

"It's a very uncomfortable situation on many fronts ... maybe AI capex just comes off the boil a little bit, and maybe a few players are casualties in that."

The US benchmark Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 2.7% on Monday and even heavier selling drove Seoul-listed chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix down by 10% and 8%, respectively.

Global Repercussions and Institutional Responses

On Monday, the research arm of BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, downgraded its US stocks outlook to neutral, citing "potential volatility around the AI buildout" and turned bullish on short-term Treasuries.

"The consequences of an AI correction could be global," the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday in its latest financial stability report.

The IMF called out AI's contribution to growth but said there was growing evidence that capability investments and economic gains may not be as big as expected.

Cost of Capital and Primary Market Caution

IPO Setbacks and Debt Market Shifts

COST OF CAPITAL

Caution is also coursing through primary markets.

Last week, Firmus, a data centre operator backed by Nvidia, shelved a $5 billion IPO in Australia as investor interest shrivelled, underscoring how suddenly risks are becoming the chief focus in allocating capital to the sector.

Tuesday's dollar and dim sum bond sale by Tencent Holdings in Hong Kong was the latest deal in debt markets' sights, with guidance for 10-year dollar notes about 1.15 percentage points on top of Treasury yields, which sit at 5.2%.

Japan's tech investor SoftBank last month sold the biggest high-yield debt pile ever and promised to pay as much as 9.75% on $4.5 billion it raised at a 7-1/2 year tenor.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

The mood shift was front of mind at a slew of top financial conferences in Singapore, most recently on Monday when Broadcom's CEO said capital was the biggest constraint on growth.

Future Outlook for AI Investments

To be sure, few are calling time on the AI trade altogether and on Monday Meta shares jumped 3.4% on the release of a new AI model, but many see semiconductors as a warning sign.

Marc Velan, head of investments at Lucerne Asset Management in Singapore, believes the "brutal session" in Korea said more about positioning and the cost of capital than about any fundamental deterioration in AI demand.

"I suspect we're entering the next phase of the AI cycle, where markets increasingly focus on monetisation and returns on invested capital — I wouldn't call this the end of the AI trade," Velan said. "But Korea could be an early warning of a broader shakeout."

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Chip stocks led a regional rout—South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled over 6–7%, and memory‑maker Kioxia slumped around 13%—marking the worst declines since July, amid fears that interest rate hikes are undermining AI expansion bets. (apnews.com)
  • The IMF warned that an AI‑induced market correction, coupled with spiking sovereign bond yields, could pose systemic risks and derail financial stability. (investing.com)
  • Investor caution is surging: Australia’s Nvidia‑backed data‑centre firm Firmus scrapped its $5 billion IPO after lukewarm demand—highlighting growing skepticism toward high‑capital‑intensive AI infrastructure plays. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AI chip stocks experiencing a selloff?
AI chip stocks are seeing a selloff due to rising interest rates, increased market caution, and concerns about capital costs affecting investment in the sector.
Which markets and companies have been most affected?
Korean chipmakers, the KOSPI index, and companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have seen significant declines, along with sectors on the Philadelphia semiconductor index.
How are rising interest rates impacting AI-related investments?
Rising interest rates make capital more expensive, causing investors to become more selective and cautious about funding AI infrastructure and technology companies.
What does the recent data centre IPO collapse indicate?
The collapsed IPO of Firmus in Australia reflects how quickly risk aversion can affect capital allocation within the AI and data centre sector.
Is the decline in AI chip stocks signaling the end of the AI trade?
Analysts suggest the decline is a shift toward focusing on monetization and return on investment, rather than an end to the AI trade overall.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Kingfisher names Sebastian Gundel as new CEO

Kingfisher names Sebastian Gundel as new CEO

Image for LVMH shares indicated lower as China weakness weighs on sales

LVMH shares indicated lower as China weakness weighs on sales

Image for UK grocery inflation accelerates over last month, says Worldpanel

UK grocery inflation accelerates over last month, says Worldpanel

Image for Stellantis Q3 shipments fall 1%, weighed down by North America production halt

Stellantis Q3 shipments fall 1%, weighed down by North America production halt

Image for BP flags $3-4.5 billion in impairments for third quarter

BP flags $3-4.5 billion in impairments for third quarter

Image for Recruiter Michael Page returns to growth on Americas and Asia Pacific strength

Recruiter Michael Page returns to growth on Americas and Asia Pacific strength

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Daily Mirror publisher Reach hit by Google traffic slump
Daily Mirror publisher Reach hit by Google traffic slump
Image for UK pub group Marston's upbeat on annual profit as sports-led pivot pays off
UK pub group Marston's upbeat on annual profit as sports-led pivot pays off
Image for Premier Inn owner Whitbread backs turnaround plan, urges vote against Corvex seat
Premier Inn owner Whitbread backs turnaround plan, urges vote against Corvex seat
Image for UK's Bellway flags margin pressures in 2027 amid affordability and cost pressures
UK's Bellway flags margin pressures in 2027 amid affordability and cost pressures
Image for Finnair raises full-year guidance on strong demand 
Finnair raises full-year guidance on strong demand 
Image for Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
Image for German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%
German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%
Image for Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says
Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says
Image for South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident
South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident
Image for Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth
Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth
Image for Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius
Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius
Image for STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery
STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery
View All Finance Posts