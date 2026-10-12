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UK proposes rewards for whistleblowers who report economic crime - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK proposes rewards for whistleblowers who report economic crime

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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UK Plans Rewards for Whistleblowers Reporting Economic Crime and Fraud

Britain's Serious Fraud Office Develops Whistleblower Incentive Scheme

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office is developing plans to reward whistleblowers who report economic crimes such as fraud and bribery, the government said on Monday.

The move would bring Britain closer to the US model, where financial incentives are used to encourage whistleblowers to provide evidence that can help uncover wrongdoing.

Background and Previous Debates

Britain has long debated whether to pay whistleblowers for information. Last year, the tax authority HM Revenue & Customs introduced the country's first US-style reward scheme, offering informants up to 30% of tax recovered in major tax cases.

Influence of Overseas Schemes

The change in approach has been driven by the success of overseas schemes, especially the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whistleblowing scheme. UK nationals are the second largest overseas user group of the SEC scheme, the government said. 

Details of the Proposed Scheme

Under proposals set out for public consultation, whistleblowers would be eligible for a reward only if they provide significant, original information that leads to a conviction or other enforcement action. 

Mirroring the US approach, the government has proposed that rewards be funded from penalties imposed on companies and calculated as a percentage of the amount recovered.

Consultation and Support

"We welcome this consultation, having long called for the introduction of a scheme to incentivise whistleblowers. We encourage all those with a view to contribute to the consultation and we look forward to working with our government partners on next steps," a spokesperson for the SFO said.

Expert Opinions and Criticisms

Recommendations from Legal Experts

The change was recommended in a July 2026 review of fraud prosecutions led by Jonathan Fisher KC, who said Britain was losing valuable intelligence as whistleblowers chose to report wrongdoing to US authorities, where they could be financially rewarded.

Potential Impact on Investigations

Former SFO Director Nick Ephgrave said in 2024 that paying corporate insiders to provide "smoking gun evidence" could significantly increase the speed of investigations. 

Concerns and Risks

However, critics argue that offering financial rewards could encourage reports motivated by personal gain rather than the public interest.

Jo Mackie, an employment partner at law firm Michelmores, said such incentives created a "moral hazard" and risked undermining internal corporate governance, adding that paying whistleblowers was "fundamentally flawed".

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers, Editing by Iain Withers, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The new SFO proposal would offer financial incentives to whistleblowers providing significant, original evidence that leads to enforcement action, funded from penalties.
  • HMRC’s “Strengthened Reward Scheme” launched November 2025 already offers up to 30% of recovered tax in cases exceeding £1.5 million, with tax withheld at source at 45% rate.
  • Jonathan Fisher KC’s July 14 2026 review recommended incentivising whistleblowers to prevent UK information draining to US authorities; his report included 47 recommendations to reform fraud prosecution.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK government proposing for whistleblowers?
The UK government is developing plans to reward whistleblowers who report economic crimes such as fraud and bribery.
How will the proposed whistleblower reward scheme work?
Whistleblowers may be eligible for a reward if they provide significant, original information leading to conviction or enforcement, with rewards as a percentage of funds recovered.
What inspired the UK to consider whistleblower incentives?
The success of US whistleblower reward programmes, particularly the SEC scheme, and the participation of UK nationals inspired the move.
Are there concerns about paying whistleblowers in the UK?
Critics argue that financial rewards could encourage reports for personal gain and create moral hazards, potentially undermining corporate governance.
What crimes does the UK reward scheme target?
The scheme targets economic crimes, including fraud and bribery.

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