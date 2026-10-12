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Americans Hall and Woodford win 2026 Nobel economics prize - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Americans Hall and Woodford win 2026 Nobel economics prize

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Americans Hall and Woodford Awarded 2026 Nobel Economics Prize for Macroeconomic Research

Overview of the 2026 Nobel Economics Prize

Winners and Their Contribution

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Americans Robert Hall and Michael Woodford won the 2026 Nobel economics prize for "for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

About the Nobel Economics Prize

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the final prize to be given out this year and is worth 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

History and Background

The economics prize, first awarded in 1969, is not one of the original five awards created in the 1895 will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, but was established by Sweden's central bank.

Past Laureates and Trends

The majority of previous laureates have been from the United States. Only three women have ever won, most recently Claudia Goldin in 2023 for work on how gender has affected pay and employment over time in the United States.

Predictions and Recent Winners

Analysis by the Institute for Scientific Information, part of Clarivate, had picked researchers working on monetary policy, the economics of information technology and evolutionary economic theory as possible recipients.

Last year's winners, Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, won for work on "creative destruction" and how new technology and production methods can boost growth and living standards.

Other Nobel Prizes and Additional Information

The Nobel prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace were announced last week.

($1 = 10.0028 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Niklas Pollard, Johan Ahlander and Marie Mannes in Stockholm, Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Mark John in London; Editing by Alex Richardson and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences goes to Hall and Woodford for redefining stabilization policy via microeconomic modeling (reddit.com).
  • Michael Woodford’s theoretical contributions include reshaping monetary policy frameworks—especially forward guidance and interest-rate targeting—rooted in microfoundations (note.com).
  • The award continues a U.S. trend: most laureates have been American, with only three women ever honored, most recently Claudia Goldin in 2023 (nobelprize.org).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Nobel economics prize?
Americans Robert Hall and Michael Woodford won the 2026 Nobel economics prize.
What was the Nobel economics prize awarded for in 2026?
It was awarded for their work on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.
How much is the Nobel economics prize worth?
The prize is worth 12 million Swedish crowns, approximately $1.2 million.
Who gives out the Nobel economics prize?
The Nobel economics prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
Is the Nobel economics prize one of the original Nobel prizes?
No, it was established in 1969 by Sweden's central bank and is not part of the original five prizes.

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