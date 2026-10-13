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UK police arrest three suspected of involvement in insider dealing ring - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police arrest three suspected of involvement in insider dealing ring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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UK Police Arrest Three in Major Insider Dealing and Money Laundering Case

Details of the Insider Dealing and Money Laundering Investigation

Arrests and Seizures

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Three people have been arrested in Britain on suspicion of being involved in a criminal insider dealing and money laundering plot, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

More than 100 staff and officers searched five residential premises in London and the northern English city of Manchester in a joint operation with the National Crime Agency, seizing more than 30 mobile phones, laptops and tablets, the FCA said.

Official Statements

FCA's Response to Insider Dealing

"Insider dealing is a serious threat to the integrity of our markets," the FCA's joint enforcement head, Steve Smart, said in a statement.

"Working with partners, we will continue to use all the powers at our disposal to crack down on serious and organised crime groups engaged in market abuse."

Previous Enforcement Actions

Recent Convictions

The FCA, which said it could not comment further at this stage, secured four insider dealing convictions last financial year, with two resulting in record, combined prison sentences of 11 years.

Step-up in Enforcement

Notable Recent Cases

The regulator has stepped up enforcement action on suspected insider dealing, with recent cases involving an oil rig consultant, traders and a financial adviser.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Operation involved more than 100 FCA and National Crime Agency staff conducting simultaneous searches at five residential addresses in London and Manchester, resulting in the seizure of over 30 phones, laptops, and tablets.
  • This crackdown comes amid a broader strengthening of UK market enforcement: in the 2025/26 financial year, the FCA secured four insider dealing convictions, with two cases yielding record combined prison terms of 11 years and £1.77m in fines.
  • The FCA emphasized that insider dealing undermines market integrity and reaffirmed its commitment, alongside law‑enforcement partners, to disrupt serious and organised crime groups engaged in market abuse.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were three people arrested in the UK for insider dealing?
They were suspected of involvement in a criminal insider dealing and money laundering plot, as announced by the Financial Conduct Authority.
What was seized during the FCA and NCA operation?
More than 30 mobile phones, laptops and tablets were seized from five residential premises in London and Manchester.
How many insider dealing convictions did the FCA secure last year?
The FCA secured four insider dealing convictions last financial year.
What is the FCA's approach to tackling insider dealing?
The FCA is stepping up enforcement action and working with partners to use all available powers to crack down on serious and organised crime groups involved in market abuse.
Which organisations were involved in the joint operation?
The Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime Agency conducted the joint operation.

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