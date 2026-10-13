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Wizz Air in talks with airports to take over slots from carriers at risk of bankruptcy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wizz Air in talks with airports to take over slots from carriers at risk of bankruptcy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Wizz Air Negotiates for Airport Slots Amid European Airline Bankruptcies

Wizz Air's Strategy and Market Expansion Amid Industry Challenges

LISBON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Wizz Air is in talks with airports across Europe to take over slots from airlines that could go bust, an executive said on Tuesday, after Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the Irish low-cost airline was taking a similar step in late September. 

Ongoing Negotiations with Airports

"We are always negotiating deals with airports. That's part of our business," Wizz Air Chief Corporate Officer Owain Jones told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon. "He (Michael O'Leary) likes to think they're the only ones doing that." 

Industry Pressures and Opportunities

Impact of Rising Jet Fuel Prices and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Analysts and investors have warned that the high price of jet fuel and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty could lead weaker airlines to go bankrupt, particularly this winter. That would free up routes and slots for other carriers. 

Competition for Airport Slots

The talks highlight the scramble between Wizz Air and Ryanair for airport slots and market share in central and Eastern Europe in particular.

Ryanair's Moves in the Baltic Region

Ryanair launched new routes to the Baltic states and said it plans to double passengers in the Baltic region in the coming five years after Latvian carrier airBaltic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September. 

Wizz Air's Focus on Core and New Markets

Central and Eastern Europe as Core Market

Jones reiterated that central and Eastern Europe is still Wizz Air's core market, and that the carrier is looking closely at any way to expand to lucrative markets across Europe.

Strategic Pullback and Expansion Plans

Middle East Operations and Fortress Reinforcement

"We pulled back from our Middle East operations and we said that we want to reinforce our fortresses," he said.

Expansion in Italy and Spain

He added that Wizz Air was looking to expand further in Italy and was planning to open new bases in Spain in the coming weeks. 

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Wizz Air is actively in talks with airports across Europe to secure flight slots from airlines at risk of collapse, positioning itself to capture freed capacity this winter; Ryanair is pursuing similar opportunities through new routes and capacity expansion in the Baltics. (marketscreener.com)
  • airBaltic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on September 14, 2026, due to soaring jet fuel costs and stalled financing, prompting major low‑cost carriers to position for slot acquisitions in the region. (lse.co.uk)
  • High jet fuel prices, driven by geopolitical instability, continue to threaten financially weaker airlines this winter, creating opportunities for better‑hedged low‑cost players like Wizz Air and Ryanair to expand. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Wizz Air looking to take over airport slots in Europe?
Wizz Air is seeking to acquire slots from airlines at risk of bankruptcy, aiming to expand its presence in European markets as jet fuel prices and geopolitical issues threaten weaker carriers.
Which regions are Wizz Air targeting for expansion?
Wizz Air is focusing on central and Eastern Europe, with additional plans to expand in Italy and open new bases in Spain.
How does the situation with airBaltic affect the competition for airport slots?
airBaltic's bankruptcy has opened up opportunities for carriers like Wizz Air and Ryanair to acquire additional airport slots and expand their routes in the Baltic region.
What factors are putting pressure on airlines in Europe?
High jet fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty are increasing the risk of bankruptcy for weaker airlines across Europe.
Is Wizz Air the only airline negotiating for new slots?
No, Ryanair is also actively negotiating for airport slots, intensifying competition among low-cost carriers in Europe.

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