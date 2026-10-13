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EU approves Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, subject to conditions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU approves Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, subject to conditions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

EU Gives Conditional Green Light to Kimberly-Clark's Acquisition of Kenvue

European Commission Approves Acquisition with Conditions

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Tylenol maker Kenvue after the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns.

Concessions Offered by Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark offered to sell all its tampon and other feminine hygiene brands in the European Economic Area, the Commission, which act as the EU competition enforcer, said in a statement.

Details of the Divestment

"The brands covered by the divestment are Kotex (including the Lidie sub-brand), Camelia, and Record", it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • EU approval comes with conditions: Kimberly‑Clark must divest Kotex (including the Lidie sub‑brand), Camelia, and Record to allay antitrust concerns.
  • The acquisition, announced in November 2025, brings together iconic consumer health and personal care portfolios from Kenvue and Kimberly‑Clark.
  • Similar divestment remedies were required in other jurisdictions, such as Australia where Kimberly‑Clark must divest Carefree and Stayfree period brands to secure approval.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU require for approving Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue?
The EU required Kimberly-Clark to sell all its feminine hygiene brands in the European Economic Area to address antitrust concerns.
Which brands will Kimberly-Clark divest as part of the acquisition conditions?
Kimberly-Clark will divest the Kotex, Lidie, Camelia, and Record brands.
Who approved the acquisition of Kenvue by Kimberly-Clark?
The European Commission, acting as the EU competition enforcer, approved the acquisition.
Why did the European Commission review Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue?
The review was to ensure the deal would not harm competition in the feminine hygiene market within the European Economic Area.

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