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Finance

Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Italy Ends 12-Year Military Presence in Iraq, Completes Troop Withdrawal

Italy's Withdrawal from Iraq: Key Details and Implications

Completion of Troop Withdrawal

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its last troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year military presence in the country, a defence ministry statement said.

Timeline of Withdrawal

• Rome had already recalled most of its personnel from Iraq by March 2026, after an overnight air strike targeted a military base in the Kurdistan region.

Italy's Role in Iraq

• Italian forces took part in the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve against Islamic State and in NATO Mission Iraq, a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission.

Agreements and Transition

Coordination with Local Authorities

• The statement said Italian and NATO forces had agreed with local authorities to leave the area by Sept. 30.

Shift in Security Responsibility

• Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said the withdrawal marked a transition towards greater Iraqi responsibility for its own security.

Continued Italian Presence

• Two Italian Carabinieri officers will remain in Iraq under the European Union's EUAM Iraq mission, which operates with the Iraqi government's approval, the ministry said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The withdrawal ends Italy’s 12-year military involvement in Iraq, which began in 2014 under Operation Inherent Resolve (“Prima Parthica”) and NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) starting in 2018 (esercito.difesa.it).
  • By March 2026, most Italian personnel had already been recalled following an air strike on an Erbil-based military facility; the final pullout was completed by September 29, 2026 (nato.int).
  • Italy’s role included non-combat advisory, capacity-building and training missions. Two Carabinieri officers remain in Iraq as part of the EUAM Iraq mission, under EU oversight (nato.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Italy complete its troop withdrawal from Iraq?
Italy completed the withdrawal of its last troops from Iraq on September 29, 2026.
How long was Italy's military presence in Iraq?
Italy maintained a military presence in Iraq for 12 years.
What operations did Italian forces participate in while in Iraq?
Italian forces took part in Operation Inherent Resolve and the NATO Mission Iraq.
Will any Italian personnel remain in Iraq after the withdrawal?
Two Italian Carabinieri officers will remain in Iraq as part of the EUAM Iraq mission.
Why did Italy decide to withdraw troops from Iraq?
The withdrawal followed increased Iraqi responsibility for security and prior attacks on military bases.

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