PF Holdings Initiates Tender Offer to Acquire More Pininfarina Shares

Main Details of the Tender Offer

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian design group Pininfarina said on Wednesday that PF Holdings, a Dutch special purpose entity owned by India's Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched a voluntary tender offer for the company's shares.

Key Offer Terms

Here are some additional details:

Offer Price

• PF Holdings will pay 1 euro per share in cash for each share tendered, Pininfarina said.

Ownership Structure and Share Acquisition

• PF Holdings, which already owns 78.8% of Pininfarina, launched a tender offer for up to 16.7 million shares, representing 21.2% of the Italian design group's shares, the company added.

Premium and Market Impact

• The offer represents an about 18% premium to Pininfarina's last close, according to Reuters calculations.

Delisting Objective

• The company said that the offer is aimed at delisting Pininfarina from Euronext Milan.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)