PF Holdings Initiates Tender Offer to Acquire More Pininfarina Shares
Main Details of the Tender Offer
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian design group Pininfarina said on Wednesday that PF Holdings, a Dutch special purpose entity owned by India's Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched a voluntary tender offer for the company's shares.
Key Offer Terms
Here are some additional details:
Offer Price
• PF Holdings will pay 1 euro per share in cash for each share tendered, Pininfarina said.
Ownership Structure and Share Acquisition
• PF Holdings, which already owns 78.8% of Pininfarina, launched a tender offer for up to 16.7 million shares, representing 21.2% of the Italian design group's shares, the company added.
Premium and Market Impact
• The offer represents an about 18% premium to Pininfarina's last close, according to Reuters calculations.
Delisting Objective
• The company said that the offer is aimed at delisting Pininfarina from Euronext Milan.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)