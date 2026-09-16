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PF Holdings launches tender offer for Italy's Pininfarina shares - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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PF Holdings launches tender offer for Italy's Pininfarina shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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PF Holdings Initiates Tender Offer to Acquire More Pininfarina Shares

Main Details of the Tender Offer

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian design group Pininfarina said on Wednesday that PF Holdings, a Dutch special purpose entity owned by India's Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched a voluntary tender offer for the company's shares.

Key Offer Terms

Here are some additional details:

Offer Price

• PF Holdings will pay 1 euro per share in cash for each share tendered, Pininfarina said.

Ownership Structure and Share Acquisition

• PF Holdings, which already owns 78.8% of Pininfarina, launched a tender offer for up to 16.7 million shares, representing 21.2% of the Italian design group's shares, the company added.

Premium and Market Impact

• The offer represents an about 18% premium to Pininfarina's last close, according to Reuters calculations.

Delisting Objective

• The company said that the offer is aimed at delisting Pininfarina from Euronext Milan.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • PF Holdings already holds approximately 78.8% of Pininfarina and wants to acquire up to 16.7 million more shares (21.2% of total) at €1 each (€1/share) in a voluntary tender offer, aiming to delist the company.
  • The €1 offer price represents roughly an 18% premium over Pininfarina’s closing price prior to the announcement, offering immediate value to public shareholders.
  • PF Holdings is a special-purpose vehicle jointly owned by Tech Mahindra (60%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (40%), part of their long-term strategic acquisition of Pininfarina which began in 2015–16, highlighting integration of design and IT/automotive capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is launching the tender offer for Pininfarina shares?
PF Holdings, a Dutch special purpose entity owned by Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, is launching the offer.
What is the price offered per Pininfarina share?
PF Holdings is offering 1 euro in cash for each Pininfarina share tendered.
What percentage of Pininfarina shares does PF Holdings already own?
PF Holdings already owns 78.8% of Pininfarina.
What is the purpose of the tender offer for Pininfarina?
The offer is aimed at delisting Pininfarina from Euronext Milan.
How many shares is PF Holdings seeking to acquire in the tender offer?
PF Holdings is seeking up to 16.7 million shares, representing 21.2% of Pininfarina's shares.

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