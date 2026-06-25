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Simpler bank rules risk creating loopholes, study says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Simpler bank rules risk creating loopholes, study says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Markets policy

Simpler Bank Regulations Risk Creating Loopholes and Threaten Financial Safety

Research Challenges Push to Simplify Financial Rules

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Moves to simplify bank regulation in the U.S. and Britain could end up making the system less safe if rules become easier for lenders to circumvent, according to research that challenges the push to cut red tape.

Complexity as a Deterrent to Circumvention

The paper, to be presented to top central bankers at the European Central Bank’s Sintra conference next week, found that complexity in financial rules can play a useful role by making them harder to get around.

Researchers, including Stockholm School of Economics professor Mariassunta Giannetti, showed that simpler rules, even if they look as tough on paper, are more likely to be gamed as banks shift risks elsewhere in the system.

Risks of Regulatory Rollbacks

"Our evidence suggests the U.S. rollback risks going too far," the authors said, adding that Britain was also slowly moving in the same direction.

Global Trends in Banking Regulation

The findings run against a broader trend. In the United States, regulators are easing supervision and capital requirements in a bid to support lending and innovation. Britain is also reviewing post-financial crisis constraints such as ring‑fencing to give banks more flexibility.

The study suggests this approach may carry unintended consequences, as rules that are easier to apply are also easier to sidestep.

Approaches in the European Union and Switzerland

In the European Union, policymakers are trying to simplify the rulebook without reducing overall capital requirements. The researchers say that balance is broadly consistent with their findings, as long as simplification does not remove what they call "load‑bearing" elements that keep rules effective.

Switzerland’s tougher stance after the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse also fits the pattern identified in the paper, combining strict requirements with enough detail to limit loopholes.

Limitations and Scope of the Study

The authors caution the results are based on market data covering listed financial institutions, meaning they may not capture risks in less‑regulated areas such as private credit or private equity-backed lending.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Simplifying rules can backfire: Complexity helps deter regulatory circumvention by banks (investing.com)
  • U.S. and U.K. are easing capital and structural requirements, raising concerns about unintended risk-shifting (investing.com)
  • EU and Switzerland favor simplification without lowering meaningful buffers, aligning with the study’s recommendations (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What risk do simpler bank rules pose according to the study?
The study suggests that simpler bank rules could make regulations easier to circumvent, potentially making the financial system less safe.
Which countries are moving to simplify banking regulations?
The United States and Britain are both moving to simplify banking regulations.
How can complexity in financial rules be beneficial?
Complex financial rules can make it harder for banks to find and exploit regulatory loopholes.
What example does the study use to illustrate effective regulation?
Switzerland's tougher post-Credit Suisse collapse stance combines strict requirements with detailed rules, limiting loopholes.
Do the study's findings apply to all financial institutions?
No, the study's results are based on listed financial institutions and may not capture risks in less-regulated areas such as private credit.

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