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Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Zurich, Allianz Underwrite Radiant World Trades as Iron Ore Firm Faces Scrutiny

Insurance Coverage and Financial Scrutiny of Radiant World

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group and Allianz insured transactions linked to embattled iron ore trader Radiant World, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 

Background and Recent Developments

Here are some details:

Bank Actions and Trading House Responses

• Radiant World has come under pressure in recent months after some banks froze its accounts and several trading houses cut ties on concerns that invoices it provided to banks may not have been valid. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Zurich Insurance Involvement

• Zurich insured Radiant against non-payment from multiple counterparties, including commodities major Glencore, under a policy that provided cover in the double-digit millions of dollars, the FT report said.

Allianz Trade Credit Insurance

• Allianz Trade, the German insurer's trade credit insurance arm, also insured Radiant against non-payment, although its total exposure is smaller than Zurich's, the report added, citing people familiar with that policy.

Statements from Insurers

• Zurich told Reuters in a statement that it "does not have any material exposure to Radiant World." Allianz and Radiant World did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal Actions and Company Profile

Freezing Injunction in Singapore

• On Monday, LAM Trade Finance Group II, in which U.S. investment bank Jefferies has a minority stake, applied for a freezing injunction in Singapore against Radiant World and its founder.

Radiant World’s Market Position

• Founded in the early 2000s, Radiant World became one of the world's largest iron ore traders, handling more than 80 million metric tons of the steelmaking ingredient last year, according to its website.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Gargi Gupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Zurich provided multi‑million dollar non‑payment insurance to Radiant World, while Allianz Trade held smaller exposure, despite both insurers stating limited material risk.
  • Radiant World faces severe financial strain: banks including Deutsche Bank and KBC froze accounts, trading houses and miners like Rio Tinto and Vale cut ties over invoice validity concerns.
  • Legal pressure escalated as Jefferies‑linked LAM Trade Finance Group II secured freezing orders in London and Singapore, aiming to recover nearly US$500m of exposure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What insurers provided cover for Radiant World transactions?
Zurich Insurance Group and Allianz Trade both insured transactions linked to Radiant World.
Why is Radiant World under pressure from banks?
Some banks froze Radiant World's accounts and critics raised concerns that its invoices to banks may not have been valid.
What is the scale of Zurich's exposure to Radiant World?
Zurich insured Radiant World against non-payment from multiple counterparties, but claims it does not have any material exposure.
What legal action has occurred against Radiant World recently?
LAM Trade Finance Group II applied for a freezing injunction in Singapore against Radiant World and its founder.
How significant is Radiant World in the iron ore market?
Radiant World is one of the world's largest iron ore traders, handling over 80 million metric tons last year.

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