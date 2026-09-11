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Germany pushes for Commerzbank stock listing as UniCredit aims for deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany pushes for Commerzbank stock listing as UniCredit aims for deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions European Markets

Germany Pushes Commerzbank Stock Listing Amid UniCredit Takeover Talks

Commerzbank's Future and Government Demands in UniCredit Takeover

By John O'Donnell, Tom Sims and Valentina Za

Berlin's Stance on Commerzbank's Identity and Stock Listing

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Berlin will push for Commerzbank to retain its German identity with a domestic stock market listing and to protect jobs, two people familiar with the matter said, as the bank prepares for a takeover by Italy's UniCredit.

Finance Minister's Planned Meeting with UniCredit CEO

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil will outline the demands during a planned meeting with UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel in Berlin on Monday, after a failed attempt to stymie a drawn-out takeover of Germany's second-biggest bank.

Implications of the UniCredit-Commerzbank Merger

A combination of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion in assets across two of the euro zone's largest economies.

ECB's View on Cross-Border Consolidation

This would align with the European Central Bank's long-standing push for greater cross-border consolidation in European banking. Reuters has reported that the central bank is leaning towards approving the transaction.

Official Responses from Involved Parties

Germany's finance ministry declined to comment. A spokesperson for Commerzbank also declined to comment. A representative for UniCredit declined to elaborate on the meeting.

Background: UniCredit's Takeover Strategy

Orcel pounced on Commerzbank in 2024, taking the lender and the government off guard by discreetly building up a holding. Commerzbank and Berlin tried to prevent the takeover, but threw in the towel after UniCredit amassed a stake nearing 50%.

Concerns Over Jobs and German Banking Sector

Now German officials are hoping to protect jobs as well as the brand of a bank that plays a critical role in financing the medium-sized companies in Europe's largest economy, whose government is in the throes of a political crisis. Orcel has said he foresees 7,000 staff reductions at Commerzbank.

Government's Conditions for the Takeover

Both sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation, said that government officials wanted Commerzbank to remain listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, although it would be controlled by UniCredit. Previously asked about whether UniCredit would consider leaving Commerzbank as a listed entity, Orcel has said the Italian bank would do what makes the most economic sense.

Preserving Lending to German Firms

It was also critical that Commerzbank's business of granting credit to German firms remains intact, they added.

Job Security and Government Influence

One of the people said that Klingbeil would ask that there be no forced redundancies and that the government, which has a 12% shareholding in Commerzbank, could keep its right to appoint two non-executive directors, retaining some influence.

Ongoing Negotiations and Outlook

Orcel has pursued Commerzbank despite fierce public opposition from Berlin but last week his opposite number at the German bank, Bettina Orlopp, said that talks were underway and should be approached "in a positive spirit".

Statements from Commerzbank Leadership

"It is now our task to work together constructively to find a strategy for both institutions that maximizes value as much as possible," Orlopp said.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Tom Sims; additional reporting by Maria Martinez, Christian Kraemer and Philipp Krach; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany seeks to ensure Commerzbank remains listed in Frankfurt and safeguards its Mittelstand lending role despite UniCredit takeover push
  • UniCredit has amassed up to ~50% of voting rights—Germany still holds ~12%, and protected board appointments may help retain influence
  • ECB and regulators are broadly supportive of cross‑border consolidation, but integration risks and political sensitivities remain

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Germany want Commerzbank to remain listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange?
Germany aims to protect the bank's domestic identity, safeguard jobs, and ensure its continued role in financing German businesses.
What is UniCredit's plan for Commerzbank following the takeover?
UniCredit plans to control Commerzbank while choosing the most economically sensible structure, possibly including job reductions and integration.
What concerns does the German government have about the Commerzbank-UniCredit deal?
The government is concerned about job losses, the protection of Commerzbank's brand, and maintaining its credit support for German firms.
How has the European Central Bank reacted to the proposed takeover?
The European Central Bank is reportedly leaning toward approving the UniCredit-Commerzbank transaction, backing cross-border consolidation.
What stake does the German government hold in Commerzbank?
The German government holds a 12% share in Commerzbank, which allows it to appoint two non-executive directors.

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