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Finance

UK-backed debt coalition to push wider use of payment pause clauses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Debt Restructuring Sovereign Debt

UK-Backed Coalition Pushes for Wider Use of Debt Pause Clauses in Loan Restructuring

Efforts to Improve Debt Sustainability in Developing Countries

By Libby George

Background and Launch of the Coalition

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A UK-backed coalition seeking to improve debt sustainability in developing countries said it would push for the use of its newly designed debt pause clauses and its playbook for restructuring private loans a year after its launch by the British government.

The British government launched the London Coalition on Sustainable Sovereign Debt to bring together governments and the private sector to make such debt more manageable and preserve access to private investment.

The push comes ahead of Britain's 2027 G20 presidency, which is typically the forum for advancing reforms to global sovereign debt.

Main Initiatives of the Coalition

Implementation Guide and Debt Pause Clauses

Its two main initiatives have been an implementation guide for countries restructuring private-sector sovereign loans and a proposal for debt pause clauses, which would allow countries to suspend debt payments for up to a year during crises ranging from floods to pandemics.

Next Steps for Adoption

"The next phase is about uptake: using the Implementation Guide as a common reference in live cases, and building on the work already done on pause clauses so that standardised deferral features can be considered in routine issuance planning," the group said in its first annual report.

Challenges in Private Debt Restructuring

Private debt not held in bonds can account for a significant share of a country's liabilities, but is often dealt with later in restructuring talks.

In Ghana and Zambia, negotiations over private loans lagged behind bond restructurings, highlighting the need for a clearer framework, debt experts say.

Senegal's planned debt treatment, announced last week, could provide an early test of those efforts.

Expanding the Scope of Debt Pause Clauses

While several countries already use debt pause clauses — notably island states such as Barbados and Grenada — the Coalition wants to broaden triggers to include any major economic shock.

The group said the aim is to "create a predictable, rules-based way to provide short-term breathing space in circumstances such as severe natural disasters, health emergencies, conflict or major external economic dislocations."

Coalition Participants and Support

The report also included the coalition's most comprehensive participant list to date, including the African Union, the governments of South Africa and Canada, JPMorgan, law firms Clifford Chance and White & Case, and asset managers such as Amundi and Federated Hermes.

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Karin Strohecker and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Coalition’s Pause Clause Proposal and Implementation Guide aim to make debt relief faster and more predictable by enabling temporary payment suspensions and structured governance of private‑loan restructuring.
  • These tools seek broader adoption beyond small island states (e.g., Barbados, Grenada), extending triggers to include climate disasters, pandemics, conflicts and economic shocks.
  • The initiative builds on April 2026 publications and includes high‑profile participants like the African Union, South Africa, Canada, JPMorgan, Amundi and law firms — underscoring growing private‑sector engagement in sovereign debt reform.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the London Coalition on Sustainable Sovereign Debt?
The London Coalition on Sustainable Sovereign Debt is a UK-backed initiative launched to improve debt sustainability in developing countries by uniting governments and the private sector.
What are debt pause clauses?
Debt pause clauses allow countries to suspend debt payments for up to a year during crises like natural disasters or pandemics.
Why is the coalition pushing for wider use of debt pause clauses?
The coalition aims to provide predictable, short-term relief for countries facing economic shocks and to standardize these clauses in routine loan agreements.
Which organizations and countries are part of the coalition?
Members include the African Union, South Africa, Canada, JPMorgan, Clifford Chance, White & Case, Amundi, and Federated Hermes.
How could Senegal's planned debt treatment serve as a test?
Senegal's debt treatment could be an early trial for implementing the coalition’s new restructuring framework and debt pause clause proposals.

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