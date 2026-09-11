Netherlands Signs Deal to Buy Saab GlobalEye Military Surveillance Jet

Netherlands Acquires Advanced Military Surveillance Capability

Background and Context

AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has signed a letter of intent with Sweden to acquire a Saab GlobalEye advanced military surveillance aircraft, the Dutch government said on Friday.

Current Surveillance Limitations

• The country currently lacks its own aircraft capable of performing such tasks and has relied on NATO's aging AWACS fleet.

Capabilities of the Saab GlobalEye

• The GlobalEye can simultaneously monitor air, sea and land over large distances and detect threats including drones and cruise missiles.

Timeline and Operational Details

Delivery and Training Schedule

• Delivery of the Dutch aircraft is expected in 2031, but the Netherlands will gain access to Swedish GlobalEye aircraft from 2028 to train crews and begin operations earlier.

Shared Aircraft Pool

• The Dutch aircraft will join a shared pool with three Swedish GlobalEye aircraft, giving both countries' crews access to the planes.

Strategic Advantages

Command and Intelligence Sharing

• The aircraft can serve as a flying command centre and share real-time intelligence with planes, ships and ground units.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)