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Crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse to cut up to half of jobs in Switzerland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse to cut up to half of jobs in Switzerland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Bitcoin Suisse to Cut Up to Half of Swiss Jobs and Shut Copenhagen IT Site

Bitcoin Suisse Announces Major Restructuring and Job Cuts

Job Reductions in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bitcoin Suisse is cutting up to 60 of its 120 staff in Switzerland as it seeks to reorganise its business, the crypto firm said on Friday.

Strategic Consolidation of Operations

International Hubs and Talent Pool Expansion

"Software development and back-office capabilities will increasingly be consolidated in our international hubs, allowing us to scale faster, access broader talent pools and invest more effectively in our future offering," the Zug-based firm said.

Consultation Period and Implementation Timeline

The staff reductions are due to take effect after a consultation period lasting until September 20, the company said, confirming a report by Swiss outlet Finews.

Closure of Copenhagen IT Development Site

Bitcoin Suisse, which was founded in 2013 and has around 200 employees globally, said it is also closing its IT development site in Copenhagen.

Global Presence and Future Plans

Existing International Hubs

Outside Switzerland, the company has an international hub in Bratislava and aims to establish another in Vietnam. It also has offices in Liechtenstein, Abu Dhabi and Bermuda.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in ZurichEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin Suisse will reduce its Swiss workforce by up to 50%, transferring development and back‐office tasks to hubs in Bratislava and Vietnam while closing its Copenhagen IT site (reported Sept 11; consultation ends Sept 20) (ti-web.ch)
  • The firm, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Zug with over 200 employees globally, has been expanding its international licensing (MiCAR in Liechtenstein, elsewhere) and global hubs to support long-term growth (afp.com)
  • As of March 2026, Bitcoin Suisse had approximately 238 employees worldwide, underscoring that Swiss cuts represent a significant restructuring within a broader workforce of several hundred (reveliolabs.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is Bitcoin Suisse cutting in Switzerland?
Bitcoin Suisse is cutting up to 60 out of 120 jobs in Switzerland.
Why is Bitcoin Suisse reducing its staff?
The company is reorganizing its business, consolidating software development and back-office functions in international hubs.
Which international locations does Bitcoin Suisse operate in?
Bitcoin Suisse has hubs in Bratislava and plans one in Vietnam, with offices in Liechtenstein, Abu Dhabi, and Bermuda.
Is Bitcoin Suisse closing any offices?
Yes, the company is closing its IT development site in Copenhagen.

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