Bitcoin Suisse to Cut Up to Half of Swiss Jobs and Shut Copenhagen IT Site

Bitcoin Suisse Announces Major Restructuring and Job Cuts

Job Reductions in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bitcoin Suisse is cutting up to 60 of its 120 staff in Switzerland as it seeks to reorganise its business, the crypto firm said on Friday.

Strategic Consolidation of Operations

International Hubs and Talent Pool Expansion

"Software development and back-office capabilities will increasingly be consolidated in our international hubs, allowing us to scale faster, access broader talent pools and invest more effectively in our future offering," the Zug-based firm said.

Consultation Period and Implementation Timeline

The staff reductions are due to take effect after a consultation period lasting until September 20, the company said, confirming a report by Swiss outlet Finews.

Closure of Copenhagen IT Development Site

Bitcoin Suisse, which was founded in 2013 and has around 200 employees globally, said it is also closing its IT development site in Copenhagen.

Global Presence and Future Plans

Existing International Hubs

Outside Switzerland, the company has an international hub in Bratislava and aims to establish another in Vietnam. It also has offices in Liechtenstein, Abu Dhabi and Bermuda.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in ZurichEditing by Dave Graham)