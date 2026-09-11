Waterland Withdraws Alliance with Giacom Amid Gamma Communications Takeover

Key Developments in the Gamma Communications Takeover

Waterland and Giacom's Changing Relationship

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Dutch private equity firm Waterland said on Friday it is no longer in concert with UK-based Giacom to make an offer for British telecom company Gamma Communications.

Recent Takeover Offers and Market Response

Epiris' Accepted Offer

• Gamma agreed to a 1,120 pence per share offer from private equity firm Epiris earlier this month, capping months of takeover talks.

Waterland's Ongoing Interest

• Waterland said it is continuing to consider its interest in Gamma, but that there can be no certainty of a firm offer.

Market Reaction

• Gamma's shares were down 2.8% at 1141p at 1443 GMT.

Private Equity Interest in Gamma

Other Bidders

• The telecommunications company has attracted interest from several private equity firms this year, including Oakley Capital and Providence Equity Partners, which withdrew their bids in June.

Giacom's Role

• In August, Gamma said Giacom, a telecom service company, is acting in concert with Waterland relating to a possible deal in which Giacom would buy certain business units of Gamma.

Speculation and Media Reports

Potential for Higher Offers

• The Sunday Times reported on Monday that Waterland could make an offer for Gamma that could exceed Epiris' £1.08 billion ($1.46 billion) bid.

Giacom's Response

• Giacom could not be reached immediately for comment.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7392 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)