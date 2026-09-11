GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MeridianLink financial software firm announcement of $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge - Global Banking & Finance Review
Featured image depicting the MeridianLink logo, highlighting the company's acquisition by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion. This deal signifies a growing trend in private equity buyouts within the finance sector.
Finance

PE firm Waterland ends alliance with Giacom in Gamma takeover pursuit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Mergers & Acquisitions private equity telecommunications

Waterland Withdraws Alliance with Giacom Amid Gamma Communications Takeover

Key Developments in the Gamma Communications Takeover

Waterland and Giacom's Changing Relationship

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Dutch private equity firm Waterland said on Friday it is no longer in concert with UK-based Giacom to make an offer for British telecom company Gamma Communications.

Recent Takeover Offers and Market Response

Epiris' Accepted Offer

• Gamma agreed to a 1,120 pence per share offer from private equity firm Epiris earlier this month, capping months of takeover talks.

Waterland's Ongoing Interest

• Waterland said it is continuing to consider its interest in Gamma, but that there can be no certainty of a firm offer.

Market Reaction

• Gamma's shares were down 2.8% at 1141p at 1443 GMT.

Private Equity Interest in Gamma

Other Bidders

• The telecommunications company has attracted interest from several private equity firms this year, including Oakley Capital and Providence Equity Partners, which withdrew their bids in June.

Giacom's Role

• In August, Gamma said Giacom, a telecom service company, is acting in concert with Waterland relating to a possible deal in which Giacom would buy certain business units of Gamma.

Speculation and Media Reports

Potential for Higher Offers

• The Sunday Times reported on Monday that Waterland could make an offer for Gamma that could exceed Epiris' £1.08 billion ($1.46 billion) bid.

Giacom's Response

• Giacom could not be reached immediately for comment.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7392 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Waterland and Giacom formally ceased acting in concert on Sept 11, ending their joint bid for Gamma Communications
  • Epiris retains a recommended cash offer of 1,120 pence per share (~£1.015 bn valuation), which Gamma’s board supports
  • Gamma attracted interest from multiple PE players (Oakley, Providence, Waterland, Giacom) but Epiris’s offer remains most advanced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Waterland end its alliance with Giacom?
Waterland announced it is no longer working in concert with Giacom to bid for Gamma Communications, though it may still consider an independent offer.
Who is currently set to acquire Gamma Communications?
Gamma Communications agreed to a 1,120 pence per share offer from private equity firm Epiris.
Which other private equity firms showed interest in Gamma?
Other private equity firms expressing interest included Oakley Capital and Providence Equity Partners, which withdrew their bids in June.
Could Waterland still make a bid for Gamma?
Yes, Waterland stated it is still considering its interest in Gamma, with no certainty of a firm offer.
What role does Giacom have in the Gamma takeover discussions?
Giacom was previously allied with Waterland and considered buying certain Gamma business units, but is no longer in active partnership on the deal.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Americans mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

Americans mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

Image for Dollar edges higher against Swiss franc after US inflation data

Dollar edges higher against Swiss franc after US inflation data

Image for Netherlands signs intent to buy Saab GlobalEye surveillance jet

Netherlands signs intent to buy Saab GlobalEye surveillance jet

Image for Crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse to cut up to half of jobs in Switzerland

Crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse to cut up to half of jobs in Switzerland

Image for US 10-year borrowing costs pull back from 5% in reprieve for Bessent

US 10-year borrowing costs pull back from 5% in reprieve for Bessent

Image for BlackRock private credit fund redemption requests ease in third quarter

BlackRock private credit fund redemption requests ease in third quarter

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK lawmakers reject bid to legalise assisted dying
UK lawmakers reject bid to legalise assisted dying
Image for Bond yields near multi-year peaks, Wall Street surges on accelerating US prices
Bond yields near multi-year peaks, Wall Street surges on accelerating US prices
Image for Exclusive-Colgate-Palmolive seeks to divest some personal care brands, sources say
Exclusive-Colgate-Palmolive seeks to divest some personal care brands, sources say
Image for Russian central bank holds key rate steady ahead of election
Russian central bank holds key rate steady ahead of election
Image for German union demands Volkswagen commitment to 2024 labour agreement
German union demands Volkswagen commitment to 2024 labour agreement
Image for Hungary to give targeted subsidy to owners of diesel-powered cars
Hungary to give targeted subsidy to owners of diesel-powered cars
Image for Russian state reinsurer will get new capital in light of Ukrainian attacks
Russian state reinsurer will get new capital in light of Ukrainian attacks
Image for Russian attacks on Kyiv petrol stations kill two, Ukrainian strikes kill three in Russia
Russian attacks on Kyiv petrol stations kill two, Ukrainian strikes kill three in Russia
Image for Exclusive-Francisco Partners, KKR to buy minority stakes in Italy's TeamSystem, sources say
Exclusive-Francisco Partners, KKR to buy minority stakes in Italy's TeamSystem, sources say
Image for Oil falls but on track for 8% weekly gain on supply concerns; US diesel hits record high
Oil falls but on track for 8% weekly gain on supply concerns; US diesel hits record high
Image for Modi, Putin agree to strengthen India-Russia partnership on eve of BRICS summit
Modi, Putin agree to strengthen India-Russia partnership on eve of BRICS summit
Image for Novartis investors turn spotlight on M&A after trial setbacks
Novartis investors turn spotlight on M&A after trial setbacks
View All Finance Posts