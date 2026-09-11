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Poste Italiane secures 66.6% of Telecom Italia at end of offer period - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poste Italiane secures 66.6% of Telecom Italia at end of offer period

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Poste Italiane Acquires 66.6% of Telecom Italia’s Share Capital After Offer Period

Poste Italiane’s Takeover of Telecom Italia: Key Developments

Acquisition Details and Offer Structure

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane has secured a 66.6% stake in Telecom Italia's (TIM) share capital, Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data showed on Friday, at the end of the main phase of the state-backed group's takeover offer.

Previous Stake and Offer Increase

Poste, which had previously built a 20% stake in TIM, this week increased the cash component of its offer by 18% to €1.97 per share, while confirming an exchange ratio of 0.218 newly issued Poste shares for each TIM share tendered.

Valuation of the Bid

The bid was worth around €13 billion at Friday's closing prices.

Market Response and Acceptance Rates

Buyout Offer Take-up

Borsa Italiana, the Italian bourse, said the take-up in the buyout offer for the former Italian phone monopoly reached 58.2% of shares targeted by the bid.

Waiver of Acceptance Threshold and Offer Reopening

This week Poste also waived the 66.67% acceptance threshold it had initially set as a condition for the bid to proceed. It said the offer period would reopen from September 21 to September 25.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Poste Italiane increased the cash component of its offer by €0.30 to €1.97 per TIM share and confirmed a share exchange ratio of 0.218 new Poste shares per TIM share, valuing the bid at approximately €13 billion at current market prices (gruppotim.it).
  • At the close of the main offer period, Poste had secured 66.6% of TIM’s capital, with the Borsa Italiana reporting a 58.2% take-up rate of the shares targeted by the bid (gruppotim.it).
  • Poste waived its initial 66.67% acceptance threshold, and the offer will reopen from September 21 to September 25 to allow further participation (gruppotim.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Telecom Italia does Poste Italiane now own?
Poste Italiane now owns 66.6% of Telecom Italia's share capital following the end of the offer period.
How much was Poste Italiane's offer for Telecom Italia shares worth?
The total bid by Poste Italiane for Telecom Italia shares was worth around €13 billion at Friday’s closing prices.
What was the cash component of the takeover offer per TIM share?
The cash component of Poste’s offer was increased by 18% to €1.97 per TIM share.
Did Poste Italiane change any conditions of its offer?
Yes, Poste Italiane waived the 66.67% acceptance threshold initially set for the bid to proceed.
When will the offer period for TIM shares reopen?
The offer period will reopen from September 21 to September 25.

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