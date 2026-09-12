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Factbox-The evolution of BRICS and its challenges today

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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The Evolution of BRICS: Growth, Achievements, and 2024 Challenges

BRICS: History, Purpose, Achievements, and Challenges

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Leaders of the BRICS group of nations will meet on Saturday in the Indian capital of New Delhi for their annual summit, amid mounting geopolitical tension, disruptions in energy markets, shipping, and global trade. 

Here is a look at the bloc's history, and the challenges it faces today. 

What is BRICS?

The acronym BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jim O'Neill in 2001, in a research paper highlighting the growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, but it was not until 2009 that the countries came together as a bloc. 

South Africa joined them in 2011, creating BRICS as it is known today. 

The grouping expanded in 2024, when Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and UAE became members, and in 2025, when Indonesia joined. 

Saudi Arabia has also been invited to be part of the bloc but has not formally accepted the invitation.  

Why Was BRICS Formed?

BRICS was set up to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. 

Together, its members account for more than 40% of the world's population and almost a quarter of the global economy. 

The grouping today focuses on political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, according to the BRICS website set up by India during its presidency this year.  

Members meet annually, with the chairmanship rotating among them. 

Key Achievements of BRICS

The New Development Bank

BRICS' biggest achievement is the multilateral New Development Bank, established in 2015 to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets.

The bank has approved 139 projects worth nearly $43 billion, according to its website, but suspended new transactions in Russia in the face of sanctions.  

Financial Innovations and Payment Systems

In addition, a BRICS Pay System is being set up, with the aim of linking members' fast payment systems to enable cross-border settlements without relying on dollar-based banks.

Members are also exploring linking their central ​bank digital currencies and are increasingly settling trade in national currencies as they pursue alternatives to dollar-based payment systems.  

Challenges Facing BRICS in 2024

Internal Differences and Divergent Interests

From disagreements on core purpose to divergent interests, BRICS is grappling with many challenges today. 

While Russia and China consider the bloc a counterweight to the West, India and Brazil see it as more focused on economics and reform. 

The 2024 expansion has also complicated its consensus-oriented approach, with divergent foreign policy interests hindering agreement.

Diplomatic Hurdles and Consensus Building

This hurdle will come into sharp focus this week, as India seeks to strike a joint statement by bridging differences between Tehran and Washington-ally Abu Dhabi, which are on opposing sides of the U.S.-Iran war.

Their differences prevented a joint statement during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi in May.    

How Does the West View BRICS?

Western Caution and Geopolitical Concerns

Most Western nations are cautious about the grouping, recognising it as a platform that can slowly shift the balance of geopolitical power, but the bloc has repeatedly clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has termed it "anti-American".

He has also threatened to slap tariffs on its members if they try to set up a new BRICS currency, or back any currency to replace the U.S. dollar. 

Debate Over a Common BRICS Currency

Brazil floated the idea of a common BRICS currency during its chairmanship last year but the idea was later scrapped. 

Compiled by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh and Kim Coghill

Key Takeaways

  • BRICS evolved from BRIC (2009) to BRICS (2011) and expanded in 2024 (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE) and 2025 (Indonesia), with Saudi Arabia still considering membership (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The New Development Bank, established in 2015, has approved 139 infrastructure and sustainable development projects totaling nearly $43 billion, including a recent $1 billion loan for South Africa and new metro funding in India (ndb.int)
  • Core challenges include ideological cleavages—Russia and China see BRICS as a geopolitical counterweight to the West, while India and Brazil emphasise reform and economics—and expanded membership complicates consensus on key issues like joint statements and foreign-policy alignment (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BRICS and how did it form?
BRICS is an alliance of emerging economies—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—formed to challenge the Western-dominated world order. It started as BRIC in 2009, with South Africa joining in 2011.
What countries joined BRICS in 2024 and 2025?
In 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and UAE joined BRICS, followed by Indonesia in 2025. Saudi Arabia has been invited but has not formally accepted.
What is the New Development Bank and its role?
The New Development Bank, established by BRICS in 2015, finances infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets, having approved projects worth nearly $43 billion.
What are the main challenges BRICS faces today?
BRICS faces internal disagreements on its core purpose, divergent foreign policy interests, and difficulties reaching consensus among an expanded membership.
How does the West view the BRICS bloc?
Western nations are cautious, seeing BRICS as a potential shift in geopolitical power. The bloc has clashed with past U.S. administrations over currency and trade issues.

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