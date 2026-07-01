GBAF Logo
Trading Day: Stocks dip as sluggish July shuffles in - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Trading Day: Stocks dip as sluggish July shuffles in

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Stocks Investing

Stocks Dip in Sluggish July Start: Tech & Chip Shares Drag Markets

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. and world stocks embarked on a new month and quarter with little conviction, as tech shares in general and chip stocks in particular weighed on Wall Street. Meanwhile, remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh that inflation risks have eased boosted gold and helped the dollar pare earlier gains.

Further Reading: Recommended Articles

I will go into more detail on today's market moves below. If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

  • U.S. factory activity decelerates in June, prices paid component falls but remains elevated
  • U.S. private payrolls growth fall shy of estimates, announced layoffs decline
  • Euro zone manufacturing output wraps up best quarter since 2022, war-related cost pressures ease
  • German banks reject ECB's potential move to double required minimum reserves
  • The Trump administration declines to extend the U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, starting a 10-year process to reshape the deal before it expires

Today's Key Market Moves

Stocks and Sectors

• STOCKS: U.S. stocks dip in choppy trade, Europe's STOXX dips

• SECTORS/SHARES: Chips drop 6.3%; Meta surges after Bloomberg reports company is building a cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity

Currency and Bonds

• FX: Dollar's gains fade as Warsh softens inflation rhetoric; yen rebounds from 40-year low

• BONDS: Benchmark Treasury yields pare gains following Warsh remarks

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: WTI and Brent crude prices settle down 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively; gold jumps

Today's Talking Points

Trump's Crypto Income

* U.S. President Donald Trump reports over $1.4 billion in income from his family's crypto business last year

Details from Disclosure

Trump's annual disclosure for 2025 with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics showed how he now derives most of his income from digital assets that have benefited from his policies.

The filings reveal almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he and his sons co-founded, and another $635 million from the sale of his Trump meme coins.

Warsh's Fed Debut

* Warsh makes his international debut as Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve

ECB Forum Highlights

In his appearance at the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal, Warsh asserted the central bank's independence but declined, along with his fellow central bankers, to say much about the economy or the future trajectory of interest rates.

Warsh added that he hoped the Fed will shift its focus to real-time data for monetary policy decisions, and rely less on backward-looking government surveys.

U.S.-Iran Technical Talks

* The U.S. and Iran hold technical talks in Doha with focus on the Strait of Hormuz

Negotiation Progress

The talks are focused on resuming the flow of traffic through the crucial waterway, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and securing a lasting ceasefire based on a 14-point interim accord signed last month, which set up a 60-day period of negotiations toward a permanent peace deal.

There have been few signs of progress on more complex issues following tit-for-tat airstrikes that have threatened the fragile truce.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

  • U.S. payrolls report (June)
  • U.S. factory orders (May)
  • Developments in the Middle East
  • Energy market moves
  • Social media posts from Trump
  • Euro zone unemployment rate (May)
  • Switzerland CPI (June)
  • France budget balance (May)
  • China, Japan, Australia, Ireland services PMI (June)
  • Fed members scheduled to speak include New York Fed President John Williams, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan

Newsletter and Editorial Note

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equity markets opened July in cautious tone, dragged down by sluggish tech and particularly chip stocks, tempering hopes for a strong summer rally.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh signaled that inflation risks have diminished and reiterated the central bank’s independence, buoying gold and mitigating prior strength in the dollar.
  • Meta Platforms surged after reports the company is exploring a new 'Meta Compute' cloud business to monetize excess AI compute capacity—suggesting a strategic pivot amid heavy infrastructure investments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US and global stocks dip at the start of July?
US and global stocks dipped as tech and chip stocks weighed on Wall Street, leading to a cautious market start to the month.
How did remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh impact markets?
Warsh's comments that inflation risks have eased helped boost gold prices and caused the dollar's earlier gains to fade.
Which sector saw the biggest losses in today's trading?
Chip stocks dropped by 6.3%, making them the biggest losers among sectors.
What financial disclosure did former President Trump make?
Trump reported over $1.4 billion in income from his family's crypto business in his 2025 annual disclosure.
What events could move markets tomorrow?
Key events include the US payrolls report, factory orders, developments in the Middle East, and comments from Fed members.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rebel Catholic group ordains bishops in Switzerland, defying Pope Leo

Rebel Catholic group ordains bishops in Switzerland, defying Pope Leo

Image for Ukraine urges swift publication of Irish investigation into alumina exports

Ukraine urges swift publication of Irish investigation into alumina exports

Image for Tank maker KNDS puts IPO plans on hold

Tank maker KNDS puts IPO plans on hold

Image for Musk denies WSJ report that SpaceX showed AI handset prototype before IPO

Musk denies WSJ report that SpaceX showed AI handset prototype before IPO

Image for Germany's top diplomat says EU-Mercosur deal still has issues to resolve

Germany's top diplomat says EU-Mercosur deal still has issues to resolve

Image for Robinhood expands perpetual futures offering in Europe, plans crypto launch in UK

Robinhood expands perpetual futures offering in Europe, plans crypto launch in UK

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Suspected member of “Scattered Spider” hacking group extradited to US from Finland, DOJ says
Suspected member of “Scattered Spider” hacking group extradited to US from Finland, DOJ says
Image for EU to provide 200 million euros to boost South Caucasus connectivity, von der Leyen says
EU to provide 200 million euros to boost South Caucasus connectivity, von der Leyen says
Image for US LNG exports to Europe decline as Asia prices surge
US LNG exports to Europe decline as Asia prices surge
Image for Italy's Bending Spoons, owner of AOL and Vimeo, valued at $20 billion in US market debut
Italy's Bending Spoons, owner of AOL and Vimeo, valued at $20 billion in US market debut
Image for Ukraine says portion of military exports' proceeds will go to state defence fund
Ukraine says portion of military exports' proceeds will go to state defence fund
Image for Russia's statistics agency says gasoline prices up 30% in Crimea's Sevastopol
Russia's statistics agency says gasoline prices up 30% in Crimea's Sevastopol
Image for Europeans to fill almost all gaps left by U.S. in NATO defence plans, source says
Europeans to fill almost all gaps left by U.S. in NATO defence plans, source says
Image for Bending Spoons shares jump nearly 7% in US market debut
Bending Spoons shares jump nearly 7% in US market debut
Image for Wealthy businessman goes on trial over murder of Maltese journalist
Wealthy businessman goes on trial over murder of Maltese journalist
Image for Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise
Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise
Image for Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June
Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June
Image for Fed's Warsh says some task force staffing to be revealed next week
Fed's Warsh says some task force staffing to be revealed next week
View All Finance Posts