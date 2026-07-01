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Rebel Catholic group ordains bishops in Switzerland, defying Pope Leo

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Catholic Group Defies Pope Leo, Ordains Four Bishops in Switzerland

Breakaway Ordination and Vatican Response

Ordination Ceremony in Écône

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Four new bishops from a breakaway Catholic group dedicated to the old Latin mass were ordained in southwestern Switzerland on Wednesday, in defiance of an appeal by Pope Leo XIV.

Thousands turned out to watch the ordination of the bishops from the Society of St. Pius X in the tiny Alpine hamlet of Écône, two days after a personal plea from the Pontiff.

Papal Appeal and Schismatic Concerns

Pope Leo's Plea

"I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!," Leo wrote in a letter on Monday to Davide Pagliarani, Superior General of the Society, urging the group not to undertake what he described as a "schismatic act."

Church Law on Bishop Consecration

Only the pope may authorize the consecration of new bishops, so as to maintain the Church's ties to Jesus' 12 apostles, who are regarded as the first priests and bishops.

Vatican Warnings and Excommunication

The Vatican has warned the ordination, which was broadcast on social media, would incur excommunication. Consecration without papal consent incurs automatic excommunication for both the person consecrated and the bishop conducting the ceremony.

Background of the Society of St. Pius X

Traditionalist Stance and Vatican II Opposition

An ultra-traditionalist group, the Society of St. Pius X denies the central teachings of the Second Vatican Council, a landmark Vatican gathering of bishops in the 1960s that pursued various reforms for the global Church.

The Society, which says it counts 733 priests worldwide, has long had tense relations with the Vatican.

Historical Tensions and Previous Excommunications

Archbishop Lefebvre and 1988 Ordinations

Its late founder, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, was excommunicated in 1988 after ordaining four bishops without permission from then-Pope John Paul II.

Efforts at Reconciliation

Benedict XVI, John Paul's successor, sought to renew dialogue and lifted four remaining excommunications.

Recent Developments and Future Plans

The current leadership announced in February it planned to ordain new bishops in July, without Vatican approval, citing a need for more prelates to lead the society.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • The SSPX pushed ahead with four episcopal ordinations despite a personal plea from Pope Leo XIV branding the act a “schismatic act” and a “sin of extreme gravity” (apnews.com).
  • The ceremony—richly traditional, livestreamed, and attended by thousands—resulted in automatic excommunication for both the consecrating bishops and those ordained, according to Church law (americamagazine.org).
  • This marks a renewed high-stakes confrontation between SSPX and the Vatican, echoing their 1988 break, and posing a serious challenge to Pope Leo XIV’s efforts at unity following Vatican II reforms (americamagazine.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who ordained new bishops in Switzerland?
The Society of St. Pius X, a breakaway Catholic group, ordained four new bishops in Écône, Switzerland.
Why does the Vatican oppose the ordination?
The Vatican opposes the ordination because only the pope can authorize new bishops, and proceeding without consent incurs excommunication.
What is the Society of St. Pius X?
It is an ultra-traditionalist Catholic group dedicated to the old Latin mass and critical of the Second Vatican Council's reforms.
What consequences does the ordination carry?
Consecration without papal approval means automatic excommunication for both the new bishops and the ordaining bishop.
How did Pope Leo XIV respond to the planned ordination?
Pope Leo XIV appealed directly to the group to stop the ordination, calling it a 'schismatic act' in a personal letter.

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