GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bus driver kicked explosive drone out of the air at German airport, lawmaker says

Explosive Drone Incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport

By Holger Hansen

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A bus driver knocked an explosive-laden drone out of the air, potentially preventing an attack this week at a German airport that serves as a major NATO and cargo logistics hub, a senior lawmaker said on Friday.

The Bus Driver's Intervention

The man spotted the drone flying low while he was working at Leipzig/Halle airport late on Tuesday, then kicked out at it in what Detlef Seif described as a courageous but dangerous act.

The drone, which prosecutors said was equipped with professional explosives and a detonator, then crashed nearby, Seif, from the governing conservative CDU party, told journalists.

Details of the Drone and Investigation

DRONE FOUND NEAR UKRAINIAN ANTONOVS, MEDIA REPORTS

Federal prosecutors have launched a counterterrorism probe into what they say was a serious attack that could have impacted foreign and domestic security. The incursion was reported on Wednesday. Seif's statement was the most detailed account to date of how the drone was spotted and stopped.

Authorities have not named the man or said where the drone came from and how it managed to get into a restricted part of the airport.

Strategic Importance of Leipzig/Halle Airport

Leipzig/Halle is the main operational base for NATO's Strategic Airlift International Solution, known as SALIS, which uses Antonovs to deliver equipment to strengthen the defence pact's eastern flank among other missions.

It is also used by logistics companies including DHL.

Suspicions and International Response

German authorities have in the past accused Moscow of carrying out hybrid attacks — incidents of aggression that fall short of acts of war.

Moscow has denied those accusations. And Russia's embassy in Berlin did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Leipzig/Halle drone incident.

German media reported that the drone was found close to several Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo airplanes, among the world's biggest freighters. A Reuters journalist saw police collecting evidence near one of the planes early on Wednesday.

Official Reactions and Praise

State Minister Praises Driver

STATE MINISTER PRAISES DRIVER

"A bus driver kicked the drone away while it was flying low. It then crashed and came to rest on the ground," Seif, who is a member of the parliamentary interior committee, said.

"The bus driver's action was very daring and courageous, but also very dangerous. It is possible that his intervention prevented the intended attack."

Armin Schuster, the interior minister for the state of Saxony, where Leipzig/Halle airport is located, praised the bus driver's actions.

"But it's not a model to be emulated. Letting us know would be enough," Schuster told regional broadcaster MDR.

Government Response

Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a call to discuss the drone incident, a government spokesperson said on Friday, adding that he was in constant contact with Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and other cabinet members.

(Additional reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone with an explosive device was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport, highlighting vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and prompting a swift security meeting. (apnews.com)
  • Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stressed the incident represents a "new quality of danger," indicating drone defense systems can be circumvented. (apnews.com)
  • The National Security Council, chaired by Chancellor Merz, is closely coordinating with prosecutors and cabinet members, underscoring the gravity of the threat to national and transport security. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Leipzig/Halle airport?
A suspected drone attack took place at Leipzig/Halle airport, prompting a security investigation.
Who is leading the investigation into the drone incident?
Federal prosecutors in Germany have taken charge of the investigation.
Which government officials are involved in the response?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, and other cabinet members are involved.
Why is Leipzig/Halle airport significant?
It is a major air freight hub in Germany and Europe.
What is the Security Council's role in this incident?
The National Security Council discussed the incident and is coordinating the response at the highest government level.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
Image for Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand
Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand
View All Finance Posts