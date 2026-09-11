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Russian state reinsurer will get new capital in light of Ukrainian attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russian state reinsurer will get new capital in light of Ukrainian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Russia Reinsurance Sanctions

Russian State Reinsurer Gets Capital Boost as Ukrainian Attacks Raise Risks

Russian Central Bank Increases Capital Amid Rising Insurance Risks

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will inject an additional 165 billion roubles ($1.96 billion) into the capital of state-owned reinsurance company in September in light of the increased risks of attacks and sabotage, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Drive Up Insurance Demand

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones deep inside Russian territory in recent months to strike economic targets such as oil refineries and e-commerce warehouses. As a result, demand for insurance coverage spiked and premiums have risen.

Russian National Reinsurance Company’s Role After Sanctions

Withdrawal of International Reinsurers

After international reinsurers withdrew from the Russian market after the start of the conflict in 2022, the Russian national reinsurance company, owned by the central bank, became the key player. The company is under the U.S. and EU sanctions.

Company’s Current Obligations and Coverage

Reinsurance of Terrorism and Sabotage Risks

"Our decision will enable the company to meet all of its obligations. The company now effectively reinsures all risks related to terrorism and sabotage, while continuing to provide reinsurance services to key sectors on preferential terms," Nabiullina told a news conference.

Additional Information

($1 = 84.1609 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The injection of 165 billion roubles (~$1.96 billion) by the Central Bank of Russia aims to ensure RNRC can meet its obligations and serve as the primary reinsurer amid rising terrorism and sabotage risks (Reuters).
  • Ukraine’s intensified drone strikes targeting strategic assets inside Russia have sharply increased insurance demand, driving up premiums and stretching reinsurance capacity (AP News; Axco).
  • Since international reinsurers exited the Russian market post-2022 sanctions, RNRC, created in 2016 and capital‑boosted to 300 billion roubles in March 2022 with guaranteed capital raised to 750 billion roubles, now dominates the domestic reinsurance market (Wikipedia; Reuters).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Russian state reinsurer receiving additional capital?
The Russian central bank is injecting 165 billion roubles due to heightened risks from Ukrainian attacks and sabotage increasing insurance demand.
How have Ukrainian attacks affected the Russian insurance market?
Recent drone strikes have led to higher risks, causing increased demand for insurance coverage and rising premiums.
What role does the Russian National Reinsurance Company play after 2022?
After international reinsurers exited the Russian market, the state-owned company became the key reinsurer, covering major risks including terrorism and sabotage.
Is the Russian National Reinsurance Company affected by international sanctions?
Yes, the company is under U.S. and EU sanctions but continues to provide vital reinsurance services within Russia.

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