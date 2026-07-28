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Three Russian Black Sea terminals restrict grain intake by truck amid shipping risks, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Three Russian Black Sea terminals restrict grain intake by truck amid shipping risks, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Russian Black Sea Grain Terminals Restrict Truck Deliveries Amid Growing Risks

Overview of Russian Grain Export Disruptions and Alternative Routes

Rising Risks in the Black Sea Region

July 28 (Reuters) - Three major Russian Black Sea grain export terminals have restricted grain deliveries by truck amid rising shipping risks in the Black Sea and increased flows following restrictions in the Sea of Azov, five industry sources told Reuters.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, restricted shipping through the Sea of Azov this month after Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian grain vessels on the route, which handles about a quarter of the country's grain exports.

Authorities redirected grain from fertile southern regions that had previously been shipped through the Sea of Azov to deep-sea grain terminals in the Black Sea by truck and rail. However, attacks on Black Sea ports have also increased.

"The risks have increased, and there are fewer and fewer people willing to take bold, reckless risks," one of the sources said.

Terminal Operations and Capacity

Major Terminals and Their Roles

TERMINALS CAN SHIP MORE THAN 20 MILLION TONS OF GRAIN

The three terminals the sources said had restricted deliveries by road — NZT and KSK in the port of Novorossiysk, and ZTKT in the port of Taman — have capacity to ship more than 20 million tons of grain annually. Total annual Russian seaborne grain exports are around 50 million tons.

Delivery Methods and Customer Base

The two terminals in Novorossiysk accept grain delivered by rail, but these deliveries are possible only from southern Russian regions, one of the sources said.

About a third of the grain handled by those two terminals is delivered by truck, while ZTKT accepts grain only by truck. The terminals ship to Russia's main grain customers, including Egypt and Turkey.

Demetra and Delo Group, the owners of the terminals, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Impact of Sea of Azov Restrictions

Closure of Key Ports

The port of Kavkaz, which was used to transship grain from small vessels in the Sea of Azov to larger vessels, was closed almost immediately after restrictions were imposed on shipping in the Sea of Azov on July 10, sources told Reuters.

Security Measures in Novorossiysk

Russia banned vessel movements in and out of the port of Novorossiysk at night a week ago because of drone attacks. The ban remains in force, another source said.

Alternative Export Routes

Baltic Ports as a Priority

BALTIC PORTS SEEN AS SAFEST ALTERNATIVE ROUTE

Sources said Russia was seeking to further diversify its exports, with ports in the Baltic region expected to be a priority in the near future as the safest alternative route.

Caspian Sea Route and Its Limitations

The Caspian Sea route is also an option, sources said, but it is mainly used for shipments to Iran and risks are also rising because of the war in the Middle East and, more recently, a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel.

Recent Trends in Caspian Shipments

Sources said shipments through the Caspian Sea have not increased since mid-July.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Shipping via the Sea of Azov—handling around 25% of Russia’s grain exports—was halted on July 10 after Ukrainian drone attacks, forcing redirection to Black Sea terminals by road and rail (marketscreener.com)
  • Three major Black Sea terminals with combined capacity over 20 million tons annually (NZT, KSK, ZTKT) have now restricted truck deliveries amid increased drone and ship attack risks (marketscreener.com)
  • As shipping in the Black Sea becomes more dangerous, Russia is prioritizing Baltic Sea routes and the Caspian corridor, though the latter remains limited to Iran and has not seen increased use since mid‑July (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russian Black Sea grain terminals restricting truck deliveries?
The terminals are restricting truck deliveries due to rising shipping risks in the Black Sea after recent attacks and increased grain flow redirected from the Sea of Azov.
Which Russian grain export terminals are affected by the restrictions?
NZT and KSK in Novorossiysk and ZTKT in Taman have all restricted grain deliveries by truck.
How much grain can the restricted terminals ship annually?
The three terminals have a combined capacity to ship more than 20 million tons of grain yearly.
What alternative export routes is Russia considering for grain shipments?
Russia is considering Baltic region ports and the Caspian Sea route as alternative export routes, with the Baltic seen as the safest near-term option.
Why did Russia restrict shipping in the Sea of Azov?
Russia restricted shipping in the Sea of Azov after Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian grain vessels on that route.

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