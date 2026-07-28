GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia's Wildberries says it paid out compensation to victims of Ukrainian attacks on its warehouses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia's Wildberries says it paid out compensation to victims of Ukrainian attacks on its warehouses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Wildberries Compensates Victims of Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Warehouses

Wildberries Responds to Warehouse Attacks with Compensation

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest online retailer Wildberries said on Tuesday that it had so far paid out 40 million roubles ($508,582) to the families of those killed or those injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses.

Extent of the Attacks on Wildberries Warehouses

At least eight Wildberries warehouses, accounting for over 10% of the company's logistics capacity, have been attacked by Ukraine since July 18 when the first attack on the retailer killed eight workers.

Timeline of Compensation Payments

"The first payments to severely injured workers and the families of those killed were made as early as 21 July," Wildberries said in a statement.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 78.6500 roubles)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildberries has compensated 40 million roubles (~$509K) to victims and families of workers killed or injured in Ukrainian drone strikes on its warehouses. (apnews.com)
  • Ukraine’s drone campaign damaged about 10% of Wildberries’ logistics network—around 552,000 m² of warehouse space—across regions including Moscow, Tambov, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh. (live.euronext.com)
  • The attacks mark a strategic shift by Ukraine to target civilian commercial infrastructure integral to daily life in Russia, with Kyiv asserting these facilities support military logistics—claims Russia denies. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much compensation has Wildberries paid to victims?
Wildberries has paid out 40 million roubles to the families of those killed or injured in the attacks.
How many Wildberries warehouses were attacked?
At least eight Wildberries warehouses have been attacked since July 18.
What proportion of Wildberries' logistics capacity was affected?
Over 10% of the company's logistics capacity was impacted by the attacks.
When were the first compensation payments made by Wildberries?
The first payments to severely injured workers and victims' families were made as early as July 21.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Shein's US operations under FTC scrutiny

Shein's US operations under FTC scrutiny

Image for Three Russian Black Sea terminals restrict grain intake by truck amid shipping risks, sources say

Three Russian Black Sea terminals restrict grain intake by truck amid shipping risks, sources say

Image for Frasers builds stake in Burberry to become third largest shareholder

Frasers builds stake in Burberry to become third largest shareholder

Image for Recordati first-half core profit rises 8.8% on rare diseases

Recordati first-half core profit rises 8.8% on rare diseases

Image for Shipping group CMA CGM expects demand strength to stretch into third quarter

Shipping group CMA CGM expects demand strength to stretch into third quarter

Image for EssilorLuxottica profit beats forecasts, AI glasses and myopia products drive revenue growth

EssilorLuxottica profit beats forecasts, AI glasses and myopia products drive revenue growth

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK public inflation expectations ease further in July, survey shows
UK public inflation expectations ease further in July, survey shows
Image for Gucci sales decline slows in boost for Kering's turnaround efforts
Gucci sales decline slows in boost for Kering's turnaround efforts
Image for Soccer-FIFA mulls stake sale through new $20 billion entity, source says
Soccer-FIFA mulls stake sale through new $20 billion entity, source says
Image for China's chip tool push shows ASML caught in US-China squeeze
China's chip tool push shows ASML caught in US-China squeeze
Image for French prosecutors investigate suspected deaths of five infants after remains found at home
French prosecutors investigate suspected deaths of five infants after remains found at home
Image for South African army chief visits Moscow, agrees to strengthen military ties
South African army chief visits Moscow, agrees to strengthen military ties
Image for Market warning signals flare again as tech, inflation fears intensify
Market warning signals flare again as tech, inflation fears intensify
Image for Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?
Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?
Image for Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business
Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business
Image for Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds
Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds
Image for XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application
XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application
Image for Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 
Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 
View All Finance Posts