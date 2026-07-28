Wildberries Compensates Victims of Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Warehouses

Wildberries Responds to Warehouse Attacks with Compensation

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest online retailer Wildberries said on Tuesday that it had so far paid out 40 million roubles ($508,582) to the families of those killed or those injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses.

Extent of the Attacks on Wildberries Warehouses

At least eight Wildberries warehouses, accounting for over 10% of the company's logistics capacity, have been attacked by Ukraine since July 18 when the first attack on the retailer killed eight workers.

Timeline of Compensation Payments

"The first payments to severely injured workers and the families of those killed were made as early as 21 July," Wildberries said in a statement.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 78.6500 roubles)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)