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ASM International forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates on AI demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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ASMI lifts 2027 outlook, forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

ASM International's Upgraded Revenue Forecast and Market Drivers

By Ozan Ergenay

July 28 (Reuters) - ASM International on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue above market expectations and upgraded its 2027 sales outlook, buoyed by continued demand from customers investing in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Third-Quarter Revenue Projections

The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker expects third-quarter revenue of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) at constant exchange rates, plus or minus 5%, compared with analysts' average estimate of 994.5 million euros.

Impact of AI-Related Spending

AI-related spending has helped offset weakness in automotive, PC and memory markets.

Executive Commentary on Market Demand

"The demand environment remained highly favorable in the second quarter, driven by sustained investment in AI infrastructure to support rapidly expanding compute workloads," Chief Executive Hichem M'Saad said in a statement.

2027 Revenue Outlook and Analyst Reactions

ASMI said it now expects 2027 revenue to exceed the top end of its previously projected 3.7 billion to 4.6 billion euro range, citing higher wafer fab equipment spending and strong order growth.

Analyst Perspectives

"While the H2 outlook is above expectations, there is unlikely to be material upside to 2027 consensus estimates," analysts at Jefferies said.

Growth Expectations for the Second Half

Europe's second-largest semiconductor equipment maker also expects revenue to grow by more than 20% at constant currency in the second half of the year from 1.86 billion euros in the first half of 2026.

Key Growth Drivers

It said second-half growth is expected to be driven by strong demand for leading-edge logic and foundry services, solid memory growth and a recovery in power, analog and wafer markets.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 guidance of ~€1.1 billion at constant currency exceeds analyst expectations by ~11% (€994.5 million).
  • AI infrastructure investments continue to be the main growth driver, counterbalancing softness in automotive, PC, and memory markets.
  • This follows ASM’s strong Q2 performance (approx. €1 billion vs est. €977.7 million), highlighting continued momentum into Q3.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving ASM International's strong Q3 outlook?
Strong demand for AI infrastructure is supporting orders for ASM International's chipmaking equipment.
How did ASM International perform in Q2 compared to expectations?
ASM International reported Q2 revenue of 1 billion euros, exceeding analysts' expectations of 977.7 million euros.
Which markets are offsetting weakness for ASM International?
AI-related spending is helping to offset weaker performance in the automotive, PC, and memory markets.
Where is ASM International based?
ASM International is based in the Netherlands.

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