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Shipping group CMA CGM expects demand strength to stretch into third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shipping group CMA CGM expects demand strength to stretch into third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Shipping logistics Markets

CMA CGM Sees Shipping Demand and Revenue Growth Persisting Into Third Quarter

Strong Performance and Outlook for CMA CGM Amid Global Uncertainties

Second Quarter Financial Results

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM said on Tuesday stronger-than-expected demand that lifted its second-quarter results should extend into the third quarter, despite the conflict in the Middle East and uncertainty over U.S. tariffs further ahead.

  • The world's third-largest container shipping group's revenue rose to $15.69 billion from $13.17 billion a year earlier while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to $2.99 billion from $2.28 billion.

Volume Growth and Market Comparison

  • Volume handled by CMA CGM rose "very slightly above 6%" in the first five months of the year, ahead of 4.7% for the world container market, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told Reuters.

Factors Driving Demand

  • Demand was lifted by stock rebuilding, resilient consumption and investment, as well as orders brought forward by customers worried about supply disruption and U.S. tariffs, he said.

Future Outlook and Market Challenges

  • The group earlier this year said it expected container shipping to slow in 2026 after a brisk 2025.

Managing Conflict-Related Costs

  • Stronger volumes and firmer freight rates helped offset conflict-related costs, including vessel immobilisation, higher insurance premiums and lower volumes on Gulf services, Fernandez said.

Capacity Expansion and Logistics Strategy

  • CMA CGM, privately controlled by the Saade family, increased transport capacity by 9% in the quarter and added new services while relying on its terminals and logistics network to reroute cargo when disruption hit, Fernandez said.

Freight Rates and Capacity Management

  • Freight rates over the next six to 18 months were difficult to predict as new ships enter the market but carriers can slow vessels, idle ships or scrap older ones to manage capacity, Fernandez said.

Emergency Measures and Ongoing Risks

  • CMA CGM last week announced an emergency fuel surcharge effective August 1 following the renewed escalation of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • CMA CGM has eight ships still trapped in the Gulf, Fernandez said.
Reporting

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue up to $15.69 billion and EBITDA to $2.99 billion year‑on‑year
  • Volume growth slightly above 6% vs 4.7% global market; demand boosted by restocking, consumption and tariff‑related forward orders
  • Risk mitigation via capacity increase (9%), terminal/logistics flexibility and emergency fuel surcharge effective August 1 amid Middle East disruption

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did CMA CGM's revenue increase year over year?
CMA CGM's revenue rose to $15.69 billion from $13.17 billion a year earlier.
What factors drove higher shipping demand for CMA CGM?
Stronger demand was driven by stock rebuilding, resilient consumption and investment, and preemptive orders to avoid supply disruptions and tariffs.
How did the conflict in the Middle East impact CMA CGM's operations?
The conflict led to vessel immobilisation, higher insurance premiums, and lower shipping volumes on Gulf services, but these were offset by strong demand and higher freight rates.
What measures has CMA CGM taken to manage shipping disruptions?
CMA CGM increased transport capacity by 9%, added services, and used its terminals and logistics network to reroute cargo during disruptions.
What is CMA CGM's outlook for freight rates?
Freight rates are unpredictable in the upcoming 6–18 months as new ships enter the market, but carriers may slow vessels, idle ships, or scrap older ones to manage capacity.

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