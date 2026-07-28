Shein Discloses FTC Investigation Into Its US Operations Amid IPO Filing

FTC Investigation and Its Implications for Shein's US Operations

Background of the FTC Probe

July 28 (Reuters) - Shein's U.S. operations are under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the fast-fashion e-commerce platform disclosed in connection with its Hong Kong IPO.

Details from the IPO Filing

The FTC probe relates to Shein's U.S. business operations, the company said in documents published by Hong Kong's stock exchange on Sunday.

Potential Financial Impact

"The outcome of the investigation, whether in settlement or otherwise, may require us to make significant monetary payments that could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations," the company said in the filing.

Responses and Reporting

FTC's Response

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru and Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Mark Porter)