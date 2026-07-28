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European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Swiss Re: Wildfires in Europe Expected to Drive Higher Insurance Demand

Impact of European Wildfires on Insurance Demand

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - The ongoing wildfires in France and Spain are likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re said on Tuesday.

Insurance Coverage and Protection Gaps

Wildfire losses are generally not covered by national insurance pools in southern Europe, meaning homeowners have to opt for private insurance themselves, Swiss Re's Head of Catastrophe Perils Balz Grollimund said, adding protection gaps vary widely.

Trends in Wildfire Insured Losses

• Globally, wildfire insured losses have grown by around 12% annually in real terms since 1970, faster than any other major weather peril, Grollimund said.

Climate Change and Risk Assessment

• With climate change, wildfire-conducive conditions are now becoming even more frequent especially in southwestern Europe, he said, making risk assessments of European wildfires increasingly important.

Current Loss Estimates

• It is still too early to estimate losses and any potential impact on Swiss Re.

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfire insured losses have climbed about 12% annually since 1970—the fastest growth among major weather perils globally(swissre.com).
  • Southern Europe lacks robust national wildfire insurance pools, raising private demand amid a growing protection gap—estimated at ~70% in EMEA regions(swissre.com).
  • Climate change is intensifying and extending Europe's fire seasons; extreme fire risk could increase up to tenfold in southern Europe under warming scenarios(nature.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand?
Wildfire losses are generally not covered by national insurance pools in southern Europe, pushing homeowners to seek private insurance.
How fast have global wildfire insured losses grown?
Globally, insured losses from wildfires have grown about 12% annually in real terms since 1970.
What role does climate change play in European wildfires?
Climate change is making wildfire-conducive conditions more frequent, especially in southwestern Europe.
Who made the statements about European wildfires and insurance?
The statements were made by Balz Grollimund, Swiss Re's Head of Catastrophe Perils.

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