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BIS says AI boom risks clouding central banks' inflation signals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BIS says AI boom risks clouding central banks' inflation signals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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BIS: AI Boom Risks Clouding Central Banks’ Inflation, Policy Decisions

AI’s Impact on Economic Assessment and Monetary Policy

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The artificial intelligence boom could make it significantly harder for central banks to judge the state of the economy and set interest rates, as the technology simultaneously boosts both demand and supply, the Bank for International Settlements said on Tuesday. 

Challenges in Economic Interpretation

In a bulletin on the economic implications of AI, the central bank umbrella group said policymakers face an unusually difficult task as AI generates powerful investment, trade and financial-market effects long before any broad-based productivity gains are fully visible.

Short-Term Economic Effects

The current surge in AI spending, increasingly financed by debt, is already driving up economic activity and trade and fuelling gains in equity markets — all of which can add to near-term inflationary pressures. 

Long-Term Productivity and Inflation

At the same time, AI could eventually increase productivity and capacity, expanding supply and helping contain inflation. The challenge for policymakers is that the size, timing and distribution of those gains remain highly uncertain.

Blurring of Cyclical Signals

"By simultaneously affecting demand and supply, AI blurs cyclical signals," the BIS said, warning that this could complicate central banks' assessment of underlying economic conditions and the calibration of monetary policy. 

Risks of Misinterpretation

Overheating vs. Productivity Gains

One immediate risk is misreading strong growth driven by AI investment. Robust spending on data centres, chips and digital infrastructure may resemble an overheating economy, even if part of the expansion reflects longer-term increases in productive potential. 

Masked Inflation Trends

Conversely, productivity gains could mask underlying demand pressures, making inflation trends harder to interpret. 

Differential Impact Across Countries and Markets

Global Divergence

The BIS also highlighted the uneven impact of AI across countries and for labour markets. Economies that are major suppliers of semiconductors, computing infrastructure or AI-related services may enjoy stronger growth, while others could lag behind. 

Such divergence may lead to differing inflation and growth trajectories, increasing the complexity of monetary policy across jurisdictions. 

Financial-Market Effects

Financial-market effects present another challenge. AI-related optimism has driven rapid equity market gains, creating wealth effects that can support consumption and demand, but also raised the risk of asset price bubbles. 

Policy Implications

The BIS stopped short of making policy recommendations but said central banks would need to disentangle temporary investment booms from lasting productivity improvements to avoid the risk of "policy miscalibration".

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • AI investment boom is debt‑financed and is boosting near‑term demand, trade and equity markets, raising inflationary pressures
  • Simultaneously, AI may enhance productivity and supply, potentially dampening inflation—but the timing, size and distribution of such benefits remain unclear
  • This creates a challenge for policymakers to disentangle temporary demand‑driven growth from lasting supply improvements to avoid policy miscalibration

Frequently Asked Questions

How could AI make it harder for central banks to judge inflation?
AI can simultaneously boost both demand and supply, blurring economic signals and making inflation trends difficult to interpret.
What immediate economic risks are linked to the AI boom?
The AI boom is driving debt-financed spending and equity market gains, which can raise short-term inflationary pressures.
How does AI investment affect monetary policy decisions?
Strong AI-driven growth may resemble economic overheating, complicating the calibration of interest rates and monetary policy.
Why is the impact of AI on economies uneven?
Countries leading in semiconductors and AI infrastructure may see stronger growth, while others lag, causing diverging inflation and growth rates.

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