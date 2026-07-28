GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Finance

Recordati first-half core profit rises 8.8% on rare diseases

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Pharmaceuticals

Recordati First-Half Profit Up 8.8% as Rare Diseases Drive Growth

Recordati Reports Strong First-Half Financial Results

July 28 (Reuters) - Italian drug maker Recordati on Tuesday posted an 8.8% rise in its first-half core profit (EBITDA) to €540.2 million ($615.6 million) boosted by its rare diseases segment.

Board Response to Takeover Offer

The results follow an announcement earlier this month that a majority of Recordati's board deemed a €10.7 billion cash offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Belgian investment group Groupe Bruxelles Lambert to be "fair," even as its four independent directors dissented.  

Rare Diseases Segment Performance

Revenue Growth in Rare Diseases

• Rare diseases revenue rose 17.1% to €603.9 million, with Isturisa, a treatment for Cushing's syndrome, surging 58% to €178.8 million

Overall Financial Highlights

• First-half adjusted net income rose 6.7% to €349.9 million

• The Milan-based firm confirmed its full-year 2026 financial targets as shareholders weigh a takeover offer that has divided its board

CEO Commentary

• "Rare diseases remains the key growth driver, with Isturisa delivering another excellent quarter driven by expanded physician adoption, increased patient demand and improved commercial execution," CEO Rob Koremans said

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8774 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Recordati’s H1 2026 core EBITDA climbed to €540.2 million (+8.8%), driven by rare diseases performance.
  • Rare diseases revenue jumped 17.1% to €603.9 million; Isturisa sales surged 58% to €178.8 million.
  • A majority of the board considers the €10.7 billion offer by CVC/GBL “fair,” but four independent directors dissent.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Recordati's first-half core profit increase?
Recordati's first-half core profit (EBITDA) rose 8.8% to €540.2 million.
What drove Recordati's profit growth in the first half?
Profit growth was driven by the rare diseases segment, with revenue up 17.1% and Isturisa sales up 58%.
What was the outcome of the takeover offer for Recordati?
A €10.7 billion cash offer by CVC Capital Partners and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert was deemed 'fair' by a board majority, though four independent directors dissented.
What are Recordati's confirmed financial targets?
Recordati confirmed its full-year 2026 financial targets.
Which product contributed most to Recordati’s rare diseases revenue?
Isturisa, a treatment for Cushing's syndrome, was a key contributor with sales up 58%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Shipping group CMA CGM expects demand strength to stretch into third quarter

Shipping group CMA CGM expects demand strength to stretch into third quarter

Image for EssilorLuxottica profit beats forecasts, AI glasses and myopia products drive revenue growth

EssilorLuxottica profit beats forecasts, AI glasses and myopia products drive revenue growth

Image for UK public inflation expectations ease further in July, survey shows

UK public inflation expectations ease further in July, survey shows

Image for Gucci sales decline slows in boost for Kering's turnaround efforts

Gucci sales decline slows in boost for Kering's turnaround efforts

Image for Oman presents Iran with Gulf-backed plan for voluntary fees to use Hormuz

Oman presents Iran with Gulf-backed plan for voluntary fees to use Hormuz

Image for Russia's Wildberries says it paid out compensation to victims of Ukrainian attacks on its warehouses

Russia's Wildberries says it paid out compensation to victims of Ukrainian attacks on its warehouses

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Soccer-FIFA mulls stake sale through new $20 billion entity, source says
Soccer-FIFA mulls stake sale through new $20 billion entity, source says
Image for China's chip tool push shows ASML caught in US-China squeeze
China's chip tool push shows ASML caught in US-China squeeze
Image for French prosecutors investigate suspected deaths of five infants after remains found at home
French prosecutors investigate suspected deaths of five infants after remains found at home
Image for South African army chief visits Moscow, agrees to strengthen military ties
South African army chief visits Moscow, agrees to strengthen military ties
Image for Market warning signals flare again as tech, inflation fears intensify
Market warning signals flare again as tech, inflation fears intensify
Image for Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?
Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?
Image for Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business
Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business
Image for Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds
Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds
Image for XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application
XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application
Image for Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 
Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 
Image for EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate
EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate
Image for Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France
Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France
View All Finance Posts