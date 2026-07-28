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Finance

EssilorLuxottica profit beats forecasts, AI glasses and myopia products drive revenue growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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EssilorLuxottica Profit Soars on AI Glasses and Myopia Product Growth

EssilorLuxottica Financial Performance and Growth Drivers

Strong First-Half Profit and Revenue

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica reported a 15% rise in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday, comfortably beating analysts' expectations, while revenue growth was driven by strong demand for AI-enabled glasses and products in its myopia management portfolio.

Adjusted Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations

The Ray-Ban maker made adjusted operating profit of €2.75 billion ($3.13 billion) in the six months to June 30, compared with a Visible Alpha analyst consensus of €2.46 billion.

Market Factors and Industry Comparisons

The company did not provide a detailed explanation for the stronger-than-expected profit performance. In recent weeks, however, some European companies, including Philips, have reported margins ahead of market expectations, partly benefiting from U.S. tariff-related reimbursements.

Revenue Growth from AI Glasses and Myopia Portfolio

Second-quarter revenue rose 8.7% at a constant exchange rate, supported by an almost doubling of sales from AI glasses produced in partnership with Meta and a 24% increase in revenue from the myopia portfolio over the same period.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8774 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, additional reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit of €2.75 billion beats the €2.46 billion consensus by around €290 million.
  • Revenue up 8.7% YoY (constant FX) in Q2 H1 2026, driven by nearly doubling of AI glasses sales and a 24% jump in myopia‑management portfolio.
  • AI glasses expansion—especially through Meta Glasses and optical‑first Ray‑Ban Meta styles—plus robust myopia innovations underpin growth momentum.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove EssilorLuxottica's revenue growth in the first half of the year?
Revenue growth was driven by strong demand for AI-enabled glasses and myopia management products.
By how much did EssilorLuxottica's adjusted operating profit rise?
Adjusted operating profit rose by 15% in the first half of the year.
How did EssilorLuxottica's profit compare with analyst expectations?
EssilorLuxottica's profit of €2.75 billion surpassed the analyst consensus of €2.46 billion.
What was the revenue growth rate for the second quarter?
Second-quarter revenue rose 8.7% at a constant exchange rate.
Which product categories contributed most to revenue growth?
Strong demand for AI glasses and a 24% increase in myopia management product revenue contributed most.

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