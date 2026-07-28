EssilorLuxottica Profit Soars on AI Glasses and Myopia Product Growth

EssilorLuxottica Financial Performance and Growth Drivers

Strong First-Half Profit and Revenue

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica reported a 15% rise in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday, comfortably beating analysts' expectations, while revenue growth was driven by strong demand for AI-enabled glasses and products in its myopia management portfolio.

Adjusted Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations

The Ray-Ban maker made adjusted operating profit of €2.75 billion ($3.13 billion) in the six months to June 30, compared with a Visible Alpha analyst consensus of €2.46 billion.

Market Factors and Industry Comparisons

The company did not provide a detailed explanation for the stronger-than-expected profit performance. In recent weeks, however, some European companies, including Philips, have reported margins ahead of market expectations, partly benefiting from U.S. tariff-related reimbursements.

Revenue Growth from AI Glasses and Myopia Portfolio

Second-quarter revenue rose 8.7% at a constant exchange rate, supported by an almost doubling of sales from AI glasses produced in partnership with Meta and a 24% increase in revenue from the myopia portfolio over the same period.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8774 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, additional reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)