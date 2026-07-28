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Oil prices fall 5% to two-week low on hopes for US-Iran conflict easing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices fall 5% to two-week low on hopes for US-Iran conflict easing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Plunge 5% to Two-Week Low Amid Hopes of US-Iran Tensions Easing

Market Reactions and Global Developments

By Scott DiSavino

July 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped 5% on Tuesday to a two-week low, on cautious hopes for a resolution to the Iran war as traders assessed developments in the Middle East.

Brent futures fell $4.61, or 5.2%, to $83.75 a barrel at 12:01 p.m. EDT (1601 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $4.06, or 4.9%, to $78.55.

After dropping about 17% over three days, both crude benchmarks were on track for their lowest closes since July 13.

Middle East Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

Omani Proposal for Strait of Hormuz

Oman has presented Iran with a plan backed by Gulf states to manage the Strait of Hormuz, including collecting voluntary fees for using it, a Gulf source and a Western diplomat told Reuters.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran had yet to respond to the Omani proposals, intended to serve as a basis to end the disruption to trade through the strait caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Before the war began on February 28, about a fifth of global oil supplies flowed through the strait.

US-Iran Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump, who abruptly called off a two-week bombing campaign over the weekend in his latest strategic U-turn, reported "good talks" underway with Iran but threatened to restart strikes unless negotiations deliver. Iran has denied seeking to resume talks with the U.S.

Global Oil Supply Disruptions

Saudi Aramco Refinery Shutdown

ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD

In a move that would reduce crude demand, Saudi Aramco shut down its 400,000-barrel-per-day Jizan oil refinery in Saudi Arabia on July 27 following an attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen on Saturday, a note from consultancy IIR seen by Reuters showed.

Shipping Chokepoints and Rerouting

The Houthi conflict has disrupted shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, creating a second chokepoint for oil flows. Saudi Aramco has considered a new pricing mechanism for crude loading from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port for Asia to reflect higher shipping costs after re-routing exports through the Suez Mediterranean pipeline.

On Monday, 28 vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb, a four-day high, while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained low, according to Kpler shipping data.

European Developments

In Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and Trump had discussed reinvigorating peace talks with Russia.

A settlement in the Ukraine war could result in the lifting of some sanctions on Russia, which could allow Moscow to export more oil. Russia was the world's third-biggest crude oil producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in 2025, according to U.S. energy data.

Economic Factors Impacting Oil Prices

US Dollar and Interest Rate Concerns

ECONOMIC WORRIES

The U.S. dollar held near a four-week high against a basket of other currencies, as traders grew more concerned the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates this week. Most major brokerages expect the Fed to hold rates steady, though a growing number said elevated oil prices could prompt a rate hike.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes oil more expensive for many global buyers. Central banks raise rates to fight inflation by boosting consumer borrowing costs, which can slow economic growth and dent demand for oil.

US Oil Inventories and Market Outlook

API and EIA Reports

U.S. OIL INVENTORIES

The market awaited weekly storage reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade group on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated energy firms pulled 1.4 million barrels of crude from storage during the week ended July 24.

Historical Inventory Trends

If correct, that would be the second week of declines in three weeks, after an increase of 7.7 million barrels in the same week last year and an average decline of 1.0 million barrels over the past five years (2021 to 2025). [EIA/S] [API/S]

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, Anushree Mukherjee and Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru and Siyi Liu in Singapore; Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in London; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Jan Harvey, Will Dunham, Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Oman, backed by Gulf states, proposed a regional mechanism (modeled on Malacca) to manage the Strait of Hormuz via voluntary fees—aiming to restore navigational stability and reduce Iran’s sole control (investing.com).
  • Diplomatic thaw: The U.S. paused air strikes over the weekend, with President Trump citing “good talks” with Iran; oil dropped further as traders priced in possible renewed flows through Hormuz (investing.com).
  • Compounding down‑side: Saudi Aramco shut its 400,000 bpd Jizan refinery after a Houthi attack, cutting crude demand and straining alternate routes like Bab el‑Mandeb, even as shipping showed tentative improvement (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall 5% this week?
Oil prices dropped 5% due to hopes for easing tensions in the US-Iran conflict, along with supply disruptions and currency fluctuations impacting the market.
How has the US-Iran conflict affected oil supply?
The US-Iran conflict has disrupted oil trade routes, especially through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, causing volatility in oil supply and prices.
What was the impact of the Saudi Aramco refinery attack?
The attack on Saudi Aramco's Jizan refinery led to its shutdown, further destabilizing oil supply and contributing to market uncertainty.
How does a stronger US dollar affect oil prices?
A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for global buyers, which can reduce demand and put downward pressure on oil prices.
What are analysts expecting from US oil inventories?
Analysts estimate a draw of 1.4 million barrels from US crude storage, marking the second decline in three weeks and influencing oil market sentiment.

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