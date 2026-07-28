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Frasers builds stake in Burberry to become third largest shareholder - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Frasers builds stake in Burberry to become third largest shareholder

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Frasers Builds 4.16% Stake in Burberry, Becoming Major Shareholder

Frasers' Increasing Stake and Market Impact

July 28 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers has disclosed a 4.16% exposure in Burberry Group, a regulatory filing from the UK-based luxury brand showed on Tuesday.

The FTSE 250 retailer has steadily expanded its financial interest in Burberry in recent days, increasing its stake from 3.05% as of July 24 by building a larger position in sold put options linked to its shares.

Key Details of the Stake Acquisition

Here are some more details: 

  • Frasers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  • The sports retailer, controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, holds the entire position through sold put options rather than direct shareholding, representing 15 million voting rights in the British luxury brand.
  • The retail conglomerate is set to become the third largest shareholder in Burberry, behind MFS Investment and BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd, according to LSEG data.

Context and Recent Developments

  • Earlier this month, Frasers withheld its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing ongoing takeover bids for German fashion house Hugo Boss and Australian footwear chain Accent, making it difficult to forecast the year ahead.
  • A day later, Burberry said the Middle East conflict was hurting tourist spending in Europe, even though sales in its April-June quarter were strong in the U.S. and China.
Stock Market Reaction
  • Shares of Burberry finished the session around 5% higher, while Frasers closed up 2.50%.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers’ stake in Burberry rose from approximately 3.05% on July 24 to 4.16% via sold put options, equating to about 15 million voting rights (legalclarity.org)
  • The exposure is entirely through derivatives—not direct shareholding—reflecting a growing strategic position without immediate equity outlay (legalclarity.org)
  • Frasers now trails only MFS Investment and BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd as a top three shareholder in Burberry, signaling rising influence over the luxury brand’s governance (legalclarity.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Frasers disclosed in Burberry Group?
Frasers has disclosed a 4.16% exposure in Burberry Group according to a regulatory filing.
How did Frasers expand its financial interest in Burberry?
Frasers expanded its interest by increasing its position in sold put options rather than acquiring direct shares.
Who controls Frasers Group?
Frasers Group is controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley.
Who are the largest shareholders in Burberry after Frasers?
MFS Investment and BlackRock Investment Management are the top shareholders, with Frasers now the third largest.
What recent financial updates did Frasers and Burberry provide?
Frasers withheld its fiscal 2027 outlook due to ongoing takeover bids, while Burberry reported the Middle East conflict was hurting tourist spending in Europe.

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