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South African army chief visits Moscow, agrees to strengthen military ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Military Relations

South African Army Chief Visits Moscow to Strengthen Military Cooperation with Russia

Key Developments in South Africa-Russia Military Relations

High-Level Talks and Agreements

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, the chief of the South African Army, held talks with Russian counterparts on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow which his hosts said resulted in an agreement to beef up ties between the two nations' land forces.

Military Delegation Activities

Mbatha, on his second official visit to Russia, was part of a military delegation which Russia's Defence Ministry said would visit military academies and defence companies after holding talks in the capital.

Joint Projects and Cooperation

"The two sides discussed joint projects at the (Russian army's) General Headquarters aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of both countries’ armies," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"Agreements were reached on further strengthening cooperation between the land forces in various areas."

Political Context and Diplomatic Relations

South Africa has sought to maintain a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine, while preserving strong ties with Moscow as a fellow member of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

Symbolic Gestures and Official Meetings

Mbatha was shown paying his respects at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before holding talks with Russian Colonel General Alexander Matovnikov, deputy commander-in-chief of Russia's land forces, who thanked South Africa's political and military leadership for what he called its "firm position" on Russia and shared vision of a multipolar world.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Mbatha’s visit—his second to Russia—was part of a planned military delegation and included visits to academies and defence firms, reaffirming long‑standing military ties between Pretoria and Moscow (Reuters) (polity.org.za).
  • Russia emphasized cooperation projects aimed at improving combat readiness, reflecting both nations’ mutual interest in bolstering land force capabilities (polity.org.za).
  • The trip reinforces South Africa’s balancing act: maintaining a non‑aligned stance on Ukraine while deepening defense relations with Russia, a fellow BRICS member (gov.za).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited Moscow on behalf of the South African military?
Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, the chief of the South African Army, led the delegation to Moscow.
What was the purpose of the South African army chief's visit to Russia?
The visit aimed to discuss and strengthen military ties between South Africa and Russia and to work on joint defence projects.
What activities were included during the South African delegation's visit?
The delegation held talks, visited military academies and defence companies, and participated in ceremonies such as paying respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
How does South Africa position itself regarding the conflict in Ukraine?
South Africa maintains a non-aligned stance on the Ukraine conflict while preserving strong ties with Russia.
What group do South Africa and Russia both belong to?
Both countries are members of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

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