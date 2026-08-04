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Yen clings to gains but bond pressure builds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen clings to gains but bond pressure builds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Yen Strength Holds After FX Intervention Despite Rising Bond Yields Worldwide

Market Overview and Key Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor Stuart Hunter

Currency Movements and FX Intervention

If U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was hoping for a reprieve from his to-do list, this might be as good as it gets.

The Japanese currency weakened for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, as the dust settled from rare coordinated intervention in foreign exchange markets by officials in Tokyo and Washington.

The yen was 0.3% softer against the U.S. dollar at 157.715 yen, and weaker by a similar amount versus the euro at 181.45 yen. It remains about 4% stronger against both compared with levels a week ago that prompted official support, marking the first U.S. foray into Japan's foreign exchange market in 15 years.

Bond Yields and Market Jitters

But an auction of 10-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday also drew weaker demand than the previous sale of sovereign debt, prompting a fresh bout of jitters and a jump higher in yields.

Stock Market Performance

Elsewhere, with few other catalysts, stocks drifted through the Asian trading session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5%, while the Nikkei 225 slumped 0.3%.

U.S. and European Futures

S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.2% higher, inching closer towards reclaiming record highs, as investors focused on better-than-expected corporate earnings. With almost two-thirds of S&P 500 companies reporting, 84% have beaten earnings estimates, according to LSEG data.

Commodities and Geopolitical Factors

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices recovered a little after plunging on Monday, with Brent crude up 1.4% at $84.93 a barrel in the Asian session as traders looked through U.S. President Donald Trump's promises to refrain from attacking Iran to help peace talks that Tehran says are not taking place.

In any event, not much shipping traffic is passing through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb waterways.

European Market Open

In early European trades, pan-region futures were up 0.3% and German DAX futures were 0.2% higher, with both indexes on track to reach record highs, while FTSE futures nudged up 0.3%.

Other Key Events

AI Regulation and Security

Meanwhile, after security breaches by AI agents gone rogue, developers Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI and Google have been invited to meet White House officials on Tuesday to discuss voluntary government safety testing for their most advanced models, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Upcoming Market Influencers

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Company Earnings

SpaceX, AMD, Caterpillar, McDonald's, Pfizer, BP, Lufthansa

Economic Events

France: Budget balance for June

Debt Auctions

Germany: 2-year government debt

UK: 6-year government debt

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Yen slipped 0.3% vs. USD (to ¥157.72) and euro (to ¥181.45) after rare coordinated FX intervention by Tokyo and Washington—the first in 15 years—but remains about 4% stronger than a week ago. (apnews.com)
  • 10‑year Japanese government bond auction drew weaker demand, pushing yields higher as investor caution grows amid fiscal uncertainty. (bloomberg.com)
  • Asian equities slid modestly (MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan –0.5%; Nikkei –0.3%), while S&P 500 futures inch up on strong earnings (84% of S&P 500 firms beating estimates). (apnews.com)
  • Brent crude recovered 1.4% (to about $84.93) despite geopolitical strains; Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb shipping traffic remains light. (apnews.com)
  • White House invited Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google for talks on voluntary AI model safety testing—continuing the trend of pre‑release government evaluation of frontier AI. (techradar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the yen strengthen recently?
The yen strengthened due to coordinated intervention in foreign exchange markets by Tokyo and Washington, resulting in about a 4% gain compared to recent lows.
What happened at the recent Japanese government bond auction?
The auction for 10-year Japanese government bonds saw weaker demand than previous sales, causing yields to jump and raising concerns in the market.
How are global stock markets performing?
Asian shares and Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped slightly, while S&P 500 futures saw modest gains as earnings season delivered positive surprises.
How did oil prices move after Monday’s plunge?
Oil prices recovered slightly, with Brent crude rising by 1.4% during the Asian trading session, partially offsetting previous losses.
What other economic events are influencing markets?
Key influences include upcoming company earnings from major firms and sovereign debt auctions in Germany and the UK.

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