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Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could shut down on Thursday or Friday, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could shut down on Thursday or Friday, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Plant May Shut Down as Danube Water Levels Fall

Potential Shutdown of Paks Nuclear Plant Due to Low Danube Water Levels

BUDAPEST, July 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down on Thursday or Friday because of low water levels on the Danube River, which the plant uses for cooling water, Prime Minister Peter Magyar was quoted as saying by MTI on Thursday.

Current Status of the Paks Nuclear Plant

The plant, which operates four Russian-built reactors with total capacity of 2 gigawatts, started cutting output on Monday and is currently running at less than 50% of capacity because of the low water levels. 

Impact of Danube Water Levels

Danube water levels have fallen to record lows this week, disrupting cargo and river cruises along one of Europe's busiest waterways.

Hungary’s Electricity Supply and Contingency Plans

Magyar said that Hungary has import capacity of 3,600 to 3,800 megawatts, which could cover electricity needs in the event of a Paks shutdown.  

Possible Shutdown Timeline

"It seems, as things stand, that the complete shutdown of the Paks power plant could take place as early as today, but perhaps more likely tomorrow," Magyar said.

Government Response and Emergency Measures

Magyar said on Wednesday that the government will create a contingency plan and compile a list of large electricity and water consumers — mostly industry players — whose consumption could be limited temporarily in an emergency.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anita KomuvesEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Danube water levels at Paks have plunged to a record low of around –106 to –107 cm, far below minimum acceptable thresholds, forcing output reductions at the nuclear plant to protect cooling systems and the river ecosystem (danubealert.com).
  • Prime Minister Peter Magyar warned the plant could be completely powered down as early as Thursday (July 30) or more likely Friday (July 31) (apnews.com).
  • Hungary has import capacity of approximately 3,600–3,800 MW, which could cover domestic electricity demand if Paks shuts down (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the Paks nuclear plant shut down?
Low water levels in the Danube River, which is used for cooling, may force a shutdown.
When could the Paks nuclear plant be shut down?
The shutdown could occur on Thursday or Friday, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar.
How much capacity is the Paks nuclear plant currently operating at?
The plant is currently running at less than 50% of its total 2 GW capacity.
How will Hungary meet electricity demand if the Paks plant shuts down?
Hungary has import capacity of 3,600 to 3,800 megawatts, enough to cover needs during a shutdown.
What measures is Hungary's government considering for electricity management?
A contingency plan includes listing large electricity and water consumers whose usage may be limited in emergencies.

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